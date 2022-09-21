IOSCO COUNTY — Week four was one that Iosco County football teams would like to forget. Oscoda, Whittemore-Prescott, Tawas Area and Hale all lost their games as they struggled to get much going. Two teams play at home this week and two are on the road, as they look to bounce back with victories as we reach the mid-portion of the regular season.

St. Ignace (3-1 overall) at Oscoda (1-3)

