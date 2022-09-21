IOSCO COUNTY — Week four was one that Iosco County football teams would like to forget. Oscoda, Whittemore-Prescott, Tawas Area and Hale all lost their games as they struggled to get much going. Two teams play at home this week and two are on the road, as they look to bounce back with victories as we reach the mid-portion of the regular season.
St. Ignace (3-1 overall) at Oscoda (1-3)
After playing four straight weeks on the road, and lengthy road trips at that, Oscoda finally gets to play on its home field Friday, when it welcomes a talented St. Ignace team, ranked 10th in the state in Division 8 to town for a Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division contest.
“We are finally home this week for the first time this year, which should really help us,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “Being on the road the last four weeks, with three and-a-half hour rides hasn’t helped matters for sure.”
The Saints are rumored to be headed for 8-man football next year, but in the meantime have put together quite the final season in 11-man. They won their first three games convincingly over Tawas Area, Johannesburg-Lewiston and Frankfort, before falling to Gladstone, a school twice its size last week, 40-0.
St. Ignace likes to spread it out on offense, and has much talent at quarterback, running back and at the wide receiver positions.
“We need to come out and play four quarters from whistle to whistle and we will be fine,” Whitley said. “We have to work as a team all week long in practice and prepare for Friday night. This is Hall of Fame night and I believe there will be a big crowd out to watch and we are excited for that. The players and coaching staff are looking for the 12th man to show up and cheer them on.”
Rogers City (4-0) at Hale (0-4)
The Hale football team has yet another tough challenge on Friday, when it welcomes in an undefeated Rogers City team. The Hurons are ranked sixth in 8-man’s Division 1, and are led by dual threat quarterback Spencer Whitford and yard-churning running backs Isaac Paull and Hayden Hentkowski.
“On film, they look pretty tough, it is going to be a battle for us again,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “It is going to be a physical game, they are a big school.”
The Hurons won over Atlanta last week, 28-26, getting a late go-ahead touchdown to secure the victory.
Tawas Area (0-4) at Charlevoix (4-0)
Tawas Area’s latest bid to end its losing streak, which now sits at 19 games, heads to ninth ranked Charlevoix on Friday. The Red Rayders pummeled previously unbeaten Elk Rapids last week, 48-0.
“They are very good, they were where we want to be in a couple years,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “They are a very established program, but I am going to tell you that we are going to focus on our fundamentals this week and focus on getting better and focus on winning.”
The Braves have been knocking on the door of their first win in recent weeks, and the coach hopes that improved play continues against a top-shelf opponent.
“As long as we do that and stop looking at the scoreboard, and look at each play and what can we do to improve each play, pretty soon the scoreboard is going to be turning to our favor,” Blanchard said.
Going on a road trip over two and-a-half hours away certainly adds difficulty to their quest.
“We generally ride quiet on the bus on the way to a game,” Blanchard said. “That is just how I’ve done it. Put in your ear buds, some of them watch game film, just do what you need to do. We will focus on the task at hand, and we will stop halfway and get out and stretch our legs. We like to get there early, a couple of hours and walk around and get the blood flowing. Then I’ll talk to them, get them warmed up and ready to go.”
Whittemore-Prescott (2-2 overall) at Atlanta (0-4)
Atlanta just might be the best winless 8-man football team in the state. There is need to tell Whittemore-Prescott head coach Joe Murphy that, however.
“The teams that they’ve lost to are the four best teams in the conference, they’re really good football teams,” he said.
The Huskies have lost to AuGers, Mio, Alcona and Rogers City. Atlanta nearly knocked off ninth ranked Rogers City last week, but a late touchdown by the Hurons gave them a 28-26 victory.
“They played Rogers City super tough,” Murphy said. “They come to play and they hit hard. They like to spread things out and they have some good athletes. It is going to be a tough battle again. We are just going to prepare as hard as we can and battle it out with them and hopefully get back to the winning side of things.”