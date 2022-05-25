WHITTEMORE — With the regular season winding down, the Whittemore-Prescott baseball team played what just might have been their best doubleheader of the season on Monday, May 16. Playing a home North Star League crossover against Posen, the Cardinals rolled to wins of 17-2 and 12-6.
“It was nice,” head coach Ed Mervyn said of the wins. “Posen is young and we took advantage of that.”
In game one, which went just three innings because of mercy, Nick Smith earned the win. He gave up two runs on three hits, three strikeouts and one walk.
Dylan Cockrell had two hits to lead the offense, Nathan Lintz had a double and scored twice, Smith had one hit and scored three times, Shawn Luaria had one hit, one walk, was hit by a pitch and scored twice, Branson Bellville had one hit, two walks and three runs, Brady Oliver and Luke Mervyn had one hit and one run each, Sam Vyner was hit by a pitch and scored a run and Eli Murphy also scored once.
In game two, Lintz started the game pitching, going two and one-third innings, giving up five runs on three hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Lauria earned the win, tossing three and two-third innings and giving up one run on three hits, two strikeouts and three walks.
“Smith has had some good outings the last couple of times and Lauria has had some good outings lately, so the pitching has been coming around,” Mervyn said.
Lauria had a double, a single, three RBI and scored a run, Smith had two hits, three RBI and one run, Bellville had one hit and scored twice, Oliver had a hit and one run and Mervyn had a single. Bill Lafranca walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run, Alex Morgan and Cockrell each scored two runs and Lintz also scored a run.
“We put some hits together when it counted,” Mervyn said. “When you get people on base, especially third, you have to get him in. They have been working hard at getting runs scored and getting key hits and we got them this game.”
W-P (5-17 overall) hosts Harrison today (Wednesday) and hosts AuGres on Tuesday in a Division 4 pre-district game.
“We had a bunch of games last week that didn’t work out for us (weather), and we have two games (one varsity, one JV) this week, but they’re calling for weather. Hopefully we can get in one of those games. We are young, we have to have some good practices and clean some things up. We didn’t make any errors (against Posen) and the pitching was good. (At districts) there are some games that we could win if we play well, so we have to get our focus back and we still have to work hard for it.”