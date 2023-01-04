LINCOLN — Alcona was still arguably in the game, down just 10 points after three quarters of play, when the Tawas Area boys’ basketball team played there on Monday, Dec. 19. The Braves erupted for 28 points in the final eight minutes however, burying the Tigers for an 81-62 victory.
“46 points in the paint, great to see us establish some paint presence on the offensive end with scoring and offensive rebounding,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “The balance of scoring has been great as we have five guys averaging between 10 and 14 points through the first five games.”
The Braves teetered on running away with things for much of the night. They led by as much as 18 points in the first half, and still led 53-37 late in the third quarter.
Alcona buried back-to-back threes to pull within 53-43, making things interesting entering the fourth.
Vinnie Frank netted a lay-up from a nice entry pass by Ethan Hedglin to extend the Tawas lead to 55-43. Granite Barringer sank a three pointer that made the margin a comfortable 62-45 advantage, and the Braves continued to pour it on offensively from there.
In the first quarter, Alcona actually held a lead at 8-7. The Braves reclaimed it for good though, getting a Jake Look three pointer, an and-one play by Frank and a lay-up from Barringer to lead 15-8 after one.
Alex Kaems drained a three pointer to get things going in the second, and a coast-to-coast basket by Frank kept Tawas ahead 26-15, and they never led by less than 10 points from there.
Tawas led 36-18 late in the half on baskets by Hedglin and Barringer, and led 36-19 at the break. Late in the third, Hedglin and Barringer again hit shots near the basket, as the Braves led 53-37. This led to Alcona’s pair of threes to close the frame down 53-43.
Barringer led the Braves with 24 points, Hedglin finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Look added 14 points, Kaems hit three treys and finished with 11 points, Frank put in nine and Evan Mochty added four points and had seven assists.
Tawas (3-2 overall) heads to Standish-Sterling today (Wednesday), plays at Ogemaw Heights on Friday and hosts Hale on Monday.