LINCOLN — Alcona was still arguably in the game, down just 10 points after three quarters of play, when the Tawas Area boys’ basketball team played there on Monday, Dec. 19. The Braves erupted for 28 points in the final eight minutes however, burying the Tigers for an 81-62 victory.

“46 points in the paint, great to see us establish some paint presence on the offensive end with scoring and offensive rebounding,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “The balance of scoring has been great as we have five guys averaging between 10 and 14 points through the first five games.”

