HOUGHTON LAKE — Too many missed threes. Too much given up to a talented sister-duo on the opposing team. The effort was there, but the results didn’t add up for the Oscoda girls basketball team in their Division 3 regional semi-final game on Tuesday, March 8 as the Lady Owls had their season ended, 52-35 by Lake City in Houghton Lake.
“We were disappointed we lost for sure,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We thought we could play with them, we just didn’t make enough shots that we normally do. It was just one of those nights.”
The Lady Trojans opened up the game on a 10-2 run, though Oscoda stayed in the mix for awhile, getting a three-ball by Mia Whipkey and a short pull-up by Kaylin Griggs as it trailed 15-9 after one.
The Owls started the second quarter with Marlene Sobrino-Salvador surviving contact on her way to the basket to trim the gap to 15-11. The Owls forced a Lake City miss on the other end, and nearly pulled within a point moments later, but a three point attempt by Whipkey rimmed out.
From there, Lake City closed the half on a 12-3 run to lead 27-14; with Oscoda’s lone points in that spurt coming from a three pointer by Elle Kellstrom.
“We went too long without scoring and we didn’t rebound good enough,” Toppi said. “They outrebounded us, I would hate to see what the numbers were but we would shoot it, turn around to see if it went in and they just went after it, that was the difference.”
Oscoda had third quarter baskets by Kingsley Backstrom and Jessica Montgomery, along with a pair of free throws by Sobrino-Salvador, but Lake City extended its lead to 44-20 entering the fourth.
Griggs highlighted the fourth quarter for the Owls, as she buried a pair of threes as the two sides played their way to the final.
“I thought we played hard, it just wasn’t our night,” Toppi said.
Lake City, who went on to beat McBain in a back-and-forth regional championship game on Thursday, were led by the Bisballe sisters, Mackenzie who had 20 points and Chloe who poured in 16.
“They are both college type players, we knew they were going to be a handful,” Toppi said. “We put everything we could on them, but they still made shots.”
Griggs and Sobrino-Salvador led the Owls with eight points apiece, Backstrom put in six, Whipkey and Montgomery had five apiece Kellstrom netted three.
Oscoda finishes the year 15-7 overall and shared the North Star League Big Dipper title with Alcona; their fourth straight league title.
“I think overall this season was a success, the big thing is we wanted to win districts and we did that convincingly,” Toppi said. “We wanted to take the next step by winning this game (regional semi-final) and the next game, but it is not easy. Every team you meet over here is good, but that is why we ramped up our schedule, to try and show we could play in situations like this. I don’t think we were scared, we just didn’t make shots.”
Oscoda graduates seniors Griggs, Megan Myles and Oliiva Toppi, and will likely see exchange student Sobrino-Salvador depart as well. Still, the Owls, who have been the top girls program in the area in recent years, certainly expect to be right in the mix next winter.
“I think we can be as good next year, no doubt,” Toppi said. “We have some really good eighth graders coming up and our JV was 18-1 and own a lot of those games by 40 points. We are definitely just going to reload and I think we are going to be fine next year.”