OSCODA — Saturday was a beautiful day for soccer and the youthful soccer athletes of Oscoda enjoyed it as they played their league games.

The 12U Blue Jays enjoyed home field advantage and shutout West Branch 4, 5-0. Harley Kenyon set the tone for the match by scoring in the first minute. Harley went on to score twice more. Ryan Lukach was credited with two assists in the match.

