OSCODA — Saturday was a beautiful day for soccer and the youthful soccer athletes of Oscoda enjoyed it as they played their league games.
The 12U Blue Jays enjoyed home field advantage and shutout West Branch 4, 5-0. Harley Kenyon set the tone for the match by scoring in the first minute. Harley went on to score twice more. Ryan Lukach was credited with two assists in the match.
Oscoda led 3-0 at the half. In the second half, Emiliano Lopez-Martinez and Ryan each converted penalty kick opportunities. Evan Agtergael made four saves in goal to earn the clean slate. Eden Deller played an outstanding defensive game in midfield with multiple steals, keeping the West Branch shooters at bay.
In 10U action, the Kickers topped the Mighty Tigers, 4-1. Ryan Ruby accounted for all four Kicker goals. Ruby also made three steals. Paxson Nathaniel made five saves in goal.
8U saw the Dragons top the Sharks, 4-1. Braiden Kellogg and Taylor Kellogg each scored twice for the victors. Addy Kellstrom scored for the Sharks.
Also in 8U action, the Bombers squeezed past the Dolphins, 5-4. Joshua Fulco scored 3 times and Oliver Larsen twice in the win. Brady Dafoe scored twice for the Dolphins. Lila Haynes and Brooklyn Janis each scored lone shots.
In 6U the Warriors outshot the Thunder 8-6. Mackenzie Powroznik scored 7 goals. Anthony Kersh booted one. Madison Buckbee picked up 2 assists. Mason Beglin scored 4 for the Thunder. June Walker scored twice and had 1 assist.
Finishing off the day, the 6U Chameleons topped the Raptors, 5-1. Bryce Alda scored three times and Beckett Nathaniel twice. Nathaniel also posted an assist. Olivia Kraemer scored the Raptors goal.
The previous Saturday, Oct. 8, AYSO saw the 12U Tait’s Bill of Fare Blue Jays take to the soccer pitch against West Branch 1. The Oscoda Squad had a 1-0 halftime lead but got outscored in the second half 1-3 to fall, 3-2. The Blue Jays got goals from Harley Kenyon and Kennedy Ruby.
In 10U action, the MJ’s Salon Mighty Tigers and the Trans Auto Glass Kickers battled to a 2-2 draw. The Tigers got goals from Aiden Sheffer and John Dixon. Dominic Conley made 5 saves in goal and Conner Kraemer saved 8. Coach Joey Kimsel was thrilled with his team’s teamwork, passing and hustle. The Kickers were led by two goals by Ryan Ruby. Clara Hulverson made four saves in goal. Norella Ballor made four steals on defense.
8U saw the Tiny Rebels Daycare Teal Dolphins topped the H&R Block Blue Dragons, 2-1. Brooklyn Janis and Avalyn Smith scored for the Dolphins. The Dragons goal came from the foot of Taylor Kellogg.
8U also saw the Oscoda Rotary Flaming Orange Tomatoes double up the Phoenix Composite/Lammi Plumbing Blue Sharks, 4-2. Jacob Beglin scored twice for the Tomatoes. Tyler Hutchings and Leighton Smith each scored once. Bradley Vanderhoof and Carson Ames each booted goals for the Sharks.
The Edelweiss Tavern Chameleons shutout the Young’s Lawn Care Blades, 9-0, in 6U action. Bryce Alda scored four times and Beckett Nathaniel blasted four more. Norah Wygant added one.