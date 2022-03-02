HALE — After suffering a disappointing one point loss to Atlanta seven days earlier, the Hale girls basketball team took care of the Lady Huskies Friday. While head coach Ryan Parkinson wouldn’t quite call it a revenge game, he admits it was still felt pretty darn good.
“We call it retribution,” he said after the 39-25 North Star League Little Dipper home win. “We felt like we really didn’t play well up there and they played well. They were seeded ahead of us (in the district draw) and this was a chance for us to come and prove ourselves a little bit. Both teams were a little shorthanded, we lost two starters in this last week and they were without a starter so it was who had the most left.”
An early three pointer by Aurora Brito and a pair of twos by Abby Parkinson helped Hale take a 7-6 lead after the first quarter, and Parkinson put in seven more points in the second to lift the Eagles to a 20-8 lead at the half.
A fastbreak hoop by Parkinson put Hale ahead 28-14 late in the third and a steal and hoop by Dalaney Kimmerer kept the Eagles ahead 30-17. The Huskies didn’t go away though, hitting back-to-back threes to pull within 30-23 entering the fourth.
Parkinson, the team’s lone senior, hit a three to open the final quarter, and followed that with close range basket on a nice assist by Kimmerer, pushing the lead back to 35-23.
“We had a double digit lead and they had just kind of been chipping away at it through the third quarter, so we just needed a bucket at that point, so yeah, that (three pointer) was a big shot for us,” Parkinson said.
Brito and Kimmerer added baskets in the final minutes of the game to help finish off the victory.
“Atlanta has improved quite a bit with the new coaches that they have, they are better,” Parkinson said. “I thought that we were doing some things better, but we couldn’t make a shot and that hurt us. It is a good win to get here at the end of the year on your last home game of the year.”
Parkinson finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, four blocks and two assists, Brito, in what Parkinson called “her best game of the year,” finished with seven points, three rebounds and one steal, Kimmerer added six points, nine rebounds, seven steals and three assists and with two points apiece was Ali Beebe, Erica Bernard and Kaitlyn Hollis. Beebe also had six rebounds and two blocks with Bernard and Hollis getting four rebounds apiece.
On Wednesday, Hale lost a NSL crossover game in Alcona, 53-21.
“We played well in spurts, but we didn’t rebound the ball well enough,” Parkinson said. “They are a good team and we struggled most the night offensively.”
Alcona led 18-6 after the first quarter, 33-11 at the half and 46-15 entering the fourth.
Parkinson paced the team in this one with 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks, Kimmerer had four points, rebounds and four assists, Bernard had four points and five rebounds and Felicty Hicks had three points, three rebounds and two assists. Hollis also had four rebounds and two assists.
On Monday, Feb. 21 Hale won a NSL crossover game at Whittemore-Prescott, 60-52.This avenges a loss from a game back in December.
“It was a really good win for us, especially coming off of last week where we really struggled,” Parkinson said. “We played much more confident and tough tonight on the offensive end and rebounding the ball defensively. (W-P’s) Allie Schmidt kept coming down hill at us all night. It seemed like every time we would stretch the need out into double digits she would get a couple drives or free throws and keep them in the game.”
In the first quarter, Hale had Felicty Hicks hit a pair of threes, Parkinson and Kimmerer each hit one three each as well. Schmidt poured in nine points in the quarter though, as Hale led just 16-11 after one.
Hicks hit two more threes in the second as the Eagles led 30-25 at the half.
Parkinson scored nine for Hale in the third and Schmidt put in six for W-P in the same frame, as the Eagle lead sat at 44-34 entering the fourth.
Schmidt continued her tear in the final frame, scoring 13 more points but Hale managed to hang on.
“It was a very physical game right out of the game, probably the most physical we’ve had to date,” W-P head coach Sarah Gibson said. “Both teams wanted the win badly… We have been waiting all season for Schmidt to catch fire and she found every hole she could on her way to the rim (this game). She carried the team offensively with 35, all from with 15 feet. The whole team struggled with outside shots, but Brianna Listeman battled the boards and had nine offensive rebounds.”
The Eagles were led by Parkinson with 23 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists, Hicks had 16 points, two rebounds and two steals Kimmerer finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals, Bernard had six points and nine rebounds and Hewitt had two points and two rebounds. Hollis also tracked down six rebounds.
“Abby had one of her better all around games, she did a nice job working to get free on the offensive end and rebounded great on the defensive end,” Parkinson said. “Felicity came out and shot the lights out in the first half (four of-seven on threes). She did great making their defense stretch and it is great to see her improvement this season. Dalaney was great with the ball, seven assists to three turnovers and she was strong taking care in the final 2:30. We got really good minutes from Hollis tonight. She is doing a great job adapting to her role on this team. Erica has become a real rebounding force for us. Her growth in that area has been terrific. I especially like the way she goes after the offensive boards.”
Schmidt also hit nine-of-12 from the line on her way to her career high 35 points, Listeman had nine points, Camryn Gibson had six points and seven assists and Kylie Billeter finished with two points.
Hale (7-12 overall, 4-6 NSL Little Dipper) opens Division 4 district action today (Wednesday) against tourney host and heavy favorite Hillman. AuGres, Fairview and Atlanta are also in the district, with the championship set for Friday. The district winner plays in the Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart district next week.
“Even with the seeding process now, it is still anything can happen,” Parkinson said. “We have go to up there and believe we are going to give the best run we can. Hillman is playing really well right now, they beat Fairview 50-3 the other night. They are playing well but we are going to go up there and give them the best shot we can.”
W-P (5-10 overall) opens action in Division 3 tournament action today (Wednesday) in Alcona against tourney favorite Oscoda. Charlton Heston Academy, Tawas Area and host Alcona are also in the district, with the finals set for Friday. The district winner advances to the Houghton Lake regional next week.