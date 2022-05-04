TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area girls soccer team hosted Roscommon on Tuesday, April 26 in what was a cold, windy and at times snowy Northern Michigan Soccer League contest. The Braves didn’t let those factors slow them down though, as they easily took down the Lady Bucks, 8-0.
“The girls were on their ‘A’ game,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “They played strong, made good passes, took lots of shots and it paid off. We were able to jump ahead with the score quite early which gave me a chance to shift around some players into some new positions that I had been wanting to try and I was pleasantly surprised by how each of the girls were able to cover their new position.”
In the first nine minutes of the game, Tawas took a 2-0 lead, as Colleen Kubisiak assisted on a pair of goals to Kierstin Muckenthaler.
In the 21st minute Bethany Sides scored on an assist by Abby Herbolsheimer and Sides added an unassisted goal five minutes later to make it 4-0.
Abby Herbolsheimer, the team’s regular starting goalie, scored the team’s next goal to make it 5-0.
“Every year we try to make sure that each senior gets a chance to earn a goal before the end of her high school career, so we moved Abby up and she was able to assist one goal and score one for herself,” Dittenbir said. “She played very well up front.”
In the final four minutes Kubisiak and Alex Felske scored, with Kubisiak assisting on Felske’s, to make it 7-0 at the half.
The game ended about two minutes into the second half via mercy rule, as Catie Push scored unassisted.
“Knowing this was a league game makes it extra important to pull off a win and it actually wasn’t too bad playing in the snow for the girls,” Dittenbir said. “They prefer the snow over the rain, which is what the weather was really calling for.”
Abby Herbolsheimer started the game in net, with Emma Koroly also seeing significant time in goal.
“The ball never made it back to the keeper, but from watching Emma in goal so far in practice, I also think she will make a very promising goalie,” Dittenbir said.
On Friday, Tawas won another NMSL contest, this time at Brethren, 9-1.
“We couldn’t quite pull off the win in the first half, but we were able to provide the final goal needed for the mercy about two minutes into the second half of the game,” Dittenbir said. “Once again, our mid-fields and forwards took a brunt of the work tonight, keeping the ball pushed forward, making great passes, crosses, and taking lots of shots. They did great at being first to the ball on goal kicks, especially Erin Brown and Anna Herbolsheimer, they were everywhere that we needed them to be, which gained us control of the ball for a great portion of the game.”
Five minutes into the contest, Muckenthaler scored on an assist by Kubisiak, with Anna Herbolsheimer assisting Sides about seven minutes later to make it 2-0.
Push drilled a well-placed corner kick for Anna Herbolsheimer who socked it in to make it 3-0 and Alia Abbott scored two goals, one on an assist by Kubisiak and the other unassisted to bring things to 5-0.
“These were Alia’s first goals of the year and also satisfy her senior goal achievement,” Dittenbir said.
Muckenthaler booted in three of the team’s final four goals to help bring on the mercy. Felske also had an assist on one of the late goals.
Koroly was in net and earned the win, making one save.
Tawas (6-2 overall, 5-0 NMSL) was at Houghton Lake on Monday, hosts a key league game against Cheboygan on Friday and hosts Clare on Tuesday.
“We’re pulling our weight right now and moving in the right direction, but we still have some very tough games ahead of us,” Dittenbir said. “We are still moving girls into their best positions, but pretty well got it figured out now that we’ve got a few weeks of practices and games under our belts, so we’re strengthening our lineups by making these shifts. We hope to continue to get stronger with each game and practice and we’re just keeping high hopes for one of our best seasons yet.”