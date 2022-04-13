OSCODA — The Oscoda girls soccer team welcomed Sault Ste Marie for their season opening game on Saturday. The Lady Owls and Lady Blue Devils proved to be quite the even match-up, as they played to a 0-0 tie.
“This game was not one of statistics, but rather one of a battle between the defenses and forwards,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “Ball control was a key factor in this match and it truly ended in what I would say was a 50-50 split. That said, there were only a handful of shots in the game for either team and none of which I would say were of great opportunity.”
Emma Hofacer was in net for the Owls, helping to keep Sault off the scoreboard.
Despite the scoreless deadlock, Byrne felt it was good to see her team back in game action on the field.
“On a positive note, it was great to be playing again,” Byrne said. “The girls did well for it being our first game. We have a larger squad this year with enough for us to stretch a junior varsity team. I am pleased with the performance of my girls for the first game however, I have identified numerous areas in need for improvement. We will focus on some key areas I would like to address and come out strong for our next game.”
Oscoda (0-0-1 overall) was at Pinconning on Monday, heads to John Glenn on Friday and hosts rival Tawas Area on Tuesday.