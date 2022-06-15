WEST BRANCH — Whittemore-Prescott had seen its baseball post-season ended a few days earlier, but the Cardinals got one last regular season doubleheader in on Friday, June 3, when they played the Charlton Heston Academy at the Field of Dreams in West Branch.
W-P had a convincing 18-2 win in game one, but lost game two 11-6.
“The season was over and Charlton Heston wanted to play another game, and we wanted to give our seniors (a final game),” head coach Ed Mervyn said. “It was just basically a thank you for the season type game.”
Christian Tocco was the winning pitcher in game one, he gave up two runs and struck out seven, walked one and hit six batters.
Nick Smith had one hit and scored twice, Eli Murphy had one hit, walked twice and came in to score three times, Jay Wilmot had a hit, a walk and scored a run, Luke Mervyn had a single and scored a run and Dylan Cockrell had a hit and scored a run. Bill Lafranca walked twice and scored twice and Shawn Lauria scored twice.
In game two, Lauria took the loss. He went two innings and gave up five runs, three earned and struck out four and walked three. Brady Oliver also pitched two innings and struck out five batters.
The offense had Lauria get a triple, a single and score twice, Smith, Branson Bellville, Oliver and Murphy had two hits and one run apiece.
“It was a fun game under the lights,” Mervyn said. “It was something to have them put in their pocket and say we did this. Game one we hit the ball all over the place and they threw in a bunch of walks also and we just got the momentum going and up and down the lineup everyone was hitting. That wasn’t so in the second game. We didn’t hit the ball in the second game at all and that’s basically what hurt us. We had our chances.”
W-P finishes the season 6-19 overall.