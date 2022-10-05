WHITTEMORE — A slew of teams pulling out of the annual Whittemore-Prescott volleyball invitational nearly led to the event being cancelled. The tournament went on with three teams on Saturday however, and much to the Lady Cardinals’ liking they were able to take down AuGres and Hale to win the championship.

“It was nice to come out and that win, second year in a row that we get to keep the plaque here,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “It was nice for them to come out and get those wins, especially after a lot of the girls were involved with the homecoming (football) game the night before. It was a late night and early morning for them.”

