AUGRES — After an appearance in the Division 2 8-man semi-finals last year, the AuGres football team got their new season off to a good start on Friday. The Wolverines were hosting Atlanta in what doubled as a North Star League Little Dipper game and won despite being significantly shorthanded, 44-18.

“Coming into the game with 11 players definitely made for a tough game,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We had some young guys step up and we were able to pull out the win.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos