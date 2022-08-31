AUGRES — After an appearance in the Division 2 8-man semi-finals last year, the AuGres football team got their new season off to a good start on Friday. The Wolverines were hosting Atlanta in what doubled as a North Star League Little Dipper game and won despite being significantly shorthanded, 44-18.
“Coming into the game with 11 players definitely made for a tough game,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We had some young guys step up and we were able to pull out the win.”
Sophomore quarterback Carter Zeien was 17-of-28 passing for 191 yards and four touchdowns and he also ran for 72 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in a pair of two point conversions and had 10 tackles on defense.
Hunter Harmon had five receptions for 130 yards rand three touchdowns and Monty Wenkel had nine rushes for 141 yards, one touchdown and he also had 10 tackles.
AuGres (1-0 overall, 1-0 NSL Little Dipper) heads to Rogers City (1-0) on Friday. The Hurons were big winners over the Charlton Heston Academy last week, 78-22.