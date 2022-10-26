AUGRES — Making the playoffs? That’s obviously every team’s goal. Hosting playoff games? That makes the goal quite a bit sweeter. It is also something that the AuGres (8-1 overall) 8-man football team gets to do, when they welcome in Kinde North Huron (6-3) on Friday for the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.

“Anytime you make the playoffs it is good, but it gets a little bit better when you are hosting,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We are going to host in the first round and if we make it through, we are going to host in the second round too.”

