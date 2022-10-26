AUGRES — Making the playoffs? That’s obviously every team’s goal. Hosting playoff games? That makes the goal quite a bit sweeter. It is also something that the AuGres (8-1 overall) 8-man football team gets to do, when they welcome in Kinde North Huron (6-3) on Friday for the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
“Anytime you make the playoffs it is good, but it gets a little bit better when you are hosting,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We are going to host in the first round and if we make it through, we are going to host in the second round too.”
These two teams met in the second round of the playoffs last year. The Wolverines made several big plays late to prevail 48-42, giving them a regional championship. Of course, a different season brings a different cast of characters for both teams.
“They are running a similar offense (to last year), their biggest weapon last year was their quarterback and he graduated,” Sanchez said. “They have their running back returning, he is a senior this year and it looks like he put on some size. He is a strong kid and a good runner. We are going to see what is going to work best against them.”
The Wolverines got to this point by scoring an average of 43 points per game on offense, and giving up just about 17 a game. Conversely the Warriors, who’s three losses came to Capac, Bay City All Saints and Peck have scored an average of 28 points and have given up 24 a game.
“I think our no huddle is going to hurt them,” Sanchez said. “We are going to wear them out, they have a lot of big guys, so number one on the game plan is to tire out the big guys.”
While the Wolverines didn’t learn of their opponent until Sunday night, the rest of the week should look like any other.
“We are going to go in and put together a solid plan,” Sanchez said. “We will watch film, decide how we defend this and decide what we will run to beat them. We will work it, rep it over and over and run a scout offense against our defense and a scout defense against our offense. When you have kids that become students of the game, that makes a world of difference and we have a handful of those kids.”
AuGres’ next test is of course their playoff opener; where it hopes to win and keep playing another week.
“We are just going to come out, work our tails off this week and put together a game plan and work on the game plan,” Sanchez said. “If the kids come out and execute the plan I think we are going to be OK.”