TAWAS CITY — When the Tawas Area hockey team lost 9-1 at Davison back on Feb. 7, it left a bad taste in their mouths. Jump ahead to just seven days later on Monday, Feb. 14 and the Braves hosted the very same Davison team at Tawas Bay Ice Arena, only the results were vastly different in what was a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory.
“I knew we could have done better down there, I didn’t know if we could beat them or not but I knew we could have a better performance and the boys felt the same way,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We came out strong, overcame a lot of stuff and ended up winning the game in overtime. I think that is a turning point for the program, we are at a level that I hoped we would be at earlier in the year, but we got there so we are happy about it.”
Tawas had the lone goal of the first period, getting an even strength tally thanks to Kyle Indreica, who was assisted by Ben Bolen and Trevor Balagna.
The Cardinals tied things up with a goal less than a minute into the second period, but Sawyer Ulman put Tawas ahead 2-1 with a goal of his own, getting assists by Gage Maxfield and Brayden Heemer.
With about 14 minutes to play in the third period, Cody Primm slapped home the puck on an assist by Maxfield to make it 3-1.
Davison rallied with a pair of goals in the final five minutes to force the overtime, but Ulman made sure the Braves were winners with his second goal of the night, with assists by Ben Bolen and Indreica.
“That is the adversity that makes you grow, and they got rewarded for their hard work so that was a great thing for them,” Rettell said of his team surviving the late Davison rally. “Sawyer has just taken his game to a new level and that pushes everybody up. He is the driving force right now.”
Ethan Wood was in goal and made 48 saves.
On Friday, Tawas dropped a wild game at Southgate Anderson, 9-7.
Southgate rolled to a 5-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the game, but a late first period goal by Sawyer Ulman, with assists by Maxfield and Primm made it 5-1.
Early in the second, Primm had a goal with an assist by Maxfield and Ben Bolen sent one home as well, making it 5-3, but Southgate slapped in two goals in the middle of the period to extend its lead back to 7-3.
The Braves closed the period with goals by Sawyer Ulman (Braden Bolen assist) and Indreica (assists by Maxfield and Ulman) to make it 7-5 entering the third.
Tawas pulled within 7-6 on a goal by Balagna, with Ben Bolen getting the assist and with about 12 minutes to go, Ulman tied things up with an unassisted power play goal.
Southgate spoiled the Tawas rally though, getting a go-ahead goal with about four minutes to play and added a late empty netter to finish them off.
“They definitely fell asleep in the first period and stood around and watched us get down 5-0,” Rettell said. “Down like that you think it is over, but I have confidence in these boys to turn things around and we did it and got to 7-7, but we just couldn’t get that last goal. We had it, but they waved it off on a penalty. The boys and I agree, we should have won that one.”
Wood made 36 saves in net.
Tawas finished up the regular season on Saturday at the Thumb Area Legion, with a 6-2 victory. The win gives the Braves’ the Armed Forces Trophy, given annually to the winner of the meeting between the teams.
“We were playing for a trophy and got down early 2-0, but we fought back and just kept going and got a good win against a good team that we lost to earlier in the year,” Rettell said. “
The Legion scored a pair of goals in the first six minutes of the game to lead 2-0, but Indreica (assists by Maxfield, Ben Bolen) and Primm (assists by Maxfield, Braden Bolen) scored goals to knot things up at 2-2 after one.
Sawyer Ulman, assisted by Primm and Braden Bolen scored the lone goal of the second period. Tawas had goals by Maxfield (assist by Ulman), Taylor Williams (unassisted) and Cooper Gorman (assisted by Kegan Bender and Williams) to finish off the win.
Wood made 27 saves in net to help get the victory.
Tawas (12-11-1 overall) opened play in the Division 3 regional on Tuesday against Cadillac at Ferris State University. The winner of that game plays Midland Dow in the semi-finals on Thursday with Flint Powers Catholic and Big Rapids playing in the other semi-final. The regional championship will be held Wednesday, March 2.
“We played Cadillac the first game of the year, they thumped us pretty good 10-4, but I don’t believe we are the same team we were back then,” Rettell said. “We had a lot of freshmen and a lot of kids getting used to the program. I think we have grown quite a bit and we are prepared for our game against Cadillac. It should be a close one, we are excited about it.”