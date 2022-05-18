MIO — The Whittemore-Prescott baseball team dropped a pair of games at Mio on Monday, May 9. They lost the first game 14-4 and fell in the night cap 10-4.
In game one of the North Star League Big Dipper games, Nick Smith took the loss pitching, as he gave up five hits, struck out four and walked six.
Branson Bellville had a double, two singles and scored a run, Luke Mervyn had a double, a single and two RBI and Eli Murphy had a single and scored a run.
Nathan Lintz took the loss in game two, though he did strike out nine batters and only walked one.
Mervyn blasted a home run, and also had a single and three RBI, Lintz had a double and Bellville and Bill Lafranca had one hit apiece.
On Thursday, W-P played at Oscoda in two more NSL Big Dipper contests and lost those games 11-0 and 15-6.
Shawn Lauria took the loss in game one, as he went five innings and gave up 11 runs, three earned on nine hits, three strikeouts and one walk.
“That was one of the better games that he pitched, we just had some errors behind him,” head coach Ed Mervyn said.
Smith, Mervyn, Christian Tocco and Sam Vyner all had one hit apiece.
In game two, W- P scored five runs in the top of the first inning, but Oscoda answered with a 10-spot in the bottom of the frame to take control of this one as well. In all, W-P walked nine batters and hit one to aid Oscoda’s efforts in the game.
Lintz suffered the loss on the mound while Dylan Cockrell led the offense with two hits.
Mervyn and Alex Morgan had one hit and two RBI apiece, Smith and Lauria had a single and one run each and Lintz had one single.
“I thought we played Mio OK, we just gave up too many outs per inning,” Mervyn said. “Luke had a really good four games, for us. Our hitting wasn’t all that bad but at the end of the second game there in Oscoda we used three pitchers and we couldn’t throw strikes and when we did they had some key hits. Hopefully we can get back on track of winning some games.”
W-P (3-17 overall, 1-7 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Posen on Monday, hosts a home invitational on Saturday, heads to Saginaw Valley State University to play AuGres on Sunday and hosts Harrison on Wednesday.