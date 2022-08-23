TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area soccer team opened up the season on Friday at home against Clare. It turned out to be a thrilling debut in the Northern Michigan Soccer League, as a late goal helped the Braves salvage a 2-2 tie.
Clare’s Brogan Russell opened the game’s scoring about midway through the first half to give his team a 1-0 lead.
With 8:52 to play in the half, Vinnie Frank managed to boot in a game tying goal, as things were 1-1 into the half.
Less than four minutes into the second half, the Pioneers scored again to make it 2-1, this time getting a goal by Keagen Paisley.
The Braves managed to tie the game with just under four minutes to play, as Jake Look scored off an assist by Vinnie Frank.
Tawas (0-0-1) was at Gladwin on Monday, heads to Ogemaw Heights today (Wednesday) and plays at Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.