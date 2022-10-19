OSCODA — Some games the result almost seems secondary. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, it sure felt like one of those nights, when the Oscoda volleyball team hosted Whittemore-Prescott for Volley for a Cure, their annual fundraiser in the fight against cancer.
“It means a lot that we still after all these years continue to get the support from the community that we do,” Oscoda head coach Melissa Curley said. “Diane Pippin was a big part of the volleyball program and all the sports programs, so to honor her, we are proud to do that every year.”
For the Lady Cardinals, they enjoyed taking part in this event for the first time and pitched in with some of the fundraising.
“It is a big thing for our area, it is good for the girls to be part of something bigger than school,” W-P head coach Cathy Blust said.
As for the game, it was a convincing straight sets North Star League Big Dipper win for the Lady Owls, 25-12, 25-11 and 25-13.
“It was kind of a fine line, we talk about being aggressive all the time so with that is going to come a lot of errors, but we have been working hard at practice and I think our consistency is coming along as well,” Curley said.
The opening set was closed out thanks to a nice serving run by Kyden Ehle, during which she had three aces.
W-P did take an 8-4 lead in the second set thanks to an early ace and kill by Breanne Wanks. Oscoda responded with Luella Whipkey serving up the next 12 points, drilling seven aces in that span to make it 16-8.
Two more aces late in the frame by Ashton Ehle helped Oscoda close it out.
In the final set, it was L. Whipkey again getting the aces, as she had three more as Oscoda jumped to a 15-5 lead and never looked back.
“We just had a tough time breaking serves and getting anything set up for our offense at all,” Blust said. “Wanks has been working hard at the net, she got a couple of touches on the ball and I am looking forward to her doing a little bit more.”
The Owls were led by Luella Whipkey who had eight kills, one dig and 13 aces, A. Ehle had six kills, two digs and six aces, Elle Kellstorm had three kills, two digs and one ace, K. Ehle had 16 assists, two digs and six aces and Mia Whipkey had two kills, one block and two aces.
“It feels good, we feel like everyone is gunning for us,” Curley said. “So, we are not ready to back down to any of them, we are ready to keep fighting.”
For the Cardinals, Wanks had three kills, three digs and two aces, Belle Steinley had one kill and two digs and Claire Blust had four assists and one ace.
W-P was at Rogers City on Tuesday and hosts Mio on Thursday. The Cards wrap up the regular season on Oct. 29 in Oscoda for the NSL tournament.
On Thursday, Oscoda played a NSL Big Dipper game at Alcona, and picked up another straight sets win, 25-16, 25-8 and 25-21.
“In game one, Ashton and Mia started us off with some great serving and got us an early 12-1 lead, and we just didn’t slow down,” Curley said. “Luella had some great serving as well. As a team, we didn’t miss a serve in the first game so we knew it would be a good night.”
Leading the way was A. Ehle with nine kills, one block, nine digs and seven aces, L. Whipkey had eight kills, 18 digs and one ace, M. Whipkey had eight kills and four aces, Liz Fulco had three kills, three blocks and two digs, K. Ehle had 29 assists, two digs and one kill, Grace Bergquist had 16 digs, two aces and one assist and Curley also commended the play of Fulco at the net, with her blocking at hitting.
Oscoda was at the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday and looks to finish up the NSL Big Dipper championship on Thursday at home against Rogers City. They are also in a tournament at Mt. Morris on Saturday.