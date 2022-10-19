OSCODA — Some games the result almost seems secondary. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, it sure felt like one of those nights, when the Oscoda volleyball team hosted Whittemore-Prescott for Volley for a Cure, their annual fundraiser in the fight against cancer.

“It means a lot that we still after all these years continue to get the support from the community that we do,” Oscoda head coach Melissa Curley said. “Diane Pippin was a big part of the volleyball program and all the sports programs, so to honor her, we are proud to do that every year.”

