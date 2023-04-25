CONTROLS BALL

CONTROLS BALL – Oscoda’s Madison Allen controls the ball during last week’s home loss against Midland Calvary Baptist.

 Courtesy photo by John Kruse

OSCODA – After Saturday’s originally scheduled opponent Sault Ste. Marie pulled out of the game, Oscoda was able to find a quick replacement. Cadillac came to town instead, though the Lady Owls struggled in this contest, falling 5-0.

“Cadillac came in on a short notice and simply put, they were bigger, faster and stronger,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “My girls truly gave it their all, and there were some impressive performances. Emma Hofacer, despite the final score, performed extremely well. This game was physical but clean. The great sportsmanship from both teams did not go unnoticed. There were multiple times both teams helped each other up after a collision.”

