SAGINAW – The Oscoda swimming and diving team faced some tough competition at the Muzz Relay Invitational, held at Saginaw Heritage on Saturday. The Owls took fifth place out of seven teams. DeWitt won the event with 162 points, while Oscoda had 76; finishing ahead of Essexville-Garber and Chesaning.
Aidan Taylor and Penny Erickson were fourth in the diving relay, Jeslyn LaJoice and Gabe Martin were 700th in the 800 free relay, Libby Mongeau, Taylor, Penny Erickson and Julian Gawn were third in the divers-plus two medley relay, Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Axel Raybourn and Danny Snider were fourth in the medley relay and Hank Dawson, LaJoice, Carter Nelkie and Johnathan Melendez finished seventh in the 500 free relay.
The 300 individual medley relay saw Taylor, Dawson and Rudolph place seventh, the 300 butterfly relay saw Emma Hofacer, LaJoice, Rush and Raybourn come in sixth, Longeau, Riley Beauchamp, Audrey Klinger and Erickson were sixth in the 300 backstroke relay and Hannah Williams, Natalie Johnston, Kei Suzuki and Dawson were seventh in the 700 breaststroke relay event.
The 400 medley relay had a seventh place finish from Mongeau, Snider, Hofacer and Williams and Rush, Rudolph, Sinder and Raybourn were fourth in the 200 free relay.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4 Oscoda competed in its first Independent Swim Conference dual of the season, topping visiting John Glenn 103-77.
“I am happy to announce that we won our first dual meet of the season,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “I am honored to announce that Aiden Tayor from John Glen broke our boys pool record for diving with a 273.55. This turned out to be a very exciting meeting for the swimmers and parents both.”
According to Steward, Dawson, Melendez, Nelike,Gawne, Patrick Boje, Klinger, Leilah Kard, Hofacer, Williams, Rush, Suzki, Martin and Taylor all broke personal records in at least one event.
Oscoda (1-0 ISC) hosted Standish-Sterling on Tuesday, heads to Ogemaw Heights for an Invitational on Saturday and returns to Ogemaw on Tuesday for a league dual.