DETROIT — The Oscoda girls basketball team played down at the Motor City Roundball Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Lady Owls, playing Flint Hamady at Redford Westfield Prep, certainly had a good showing, leading for most of the first half, but ultimately came up on the short end, 38-32.

“I think we were the only class ‘C’ school there, it is mostly all ‘A’ and ‘B’ schools, and is kind of an invite only (event),” head coach Mark Toppi said. “There are a lot of good teams there from all over the state, Indiana and Ohio. It is pretty nice that we even got invited. I thought it was a game we should have won, I think we have beaten teams that were better than Hamady this year, but we had a few players that just didn’t have their best games.”

