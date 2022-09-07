WHITTEMORE — Whittemore-Prescott had the lead in all four sets of its non-league volleyball game against visiting Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Monday, Aug. 29. The Lady Cardinals could only close out one of those however, as they lost to the Lady Dragons 27-25, 25-16, 17-25 and 25-20.

“They were where they should have been every single time and we just weren’t,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “Our serves weren’t as consistent as I would like to see and that is what we need to work on, consistency all the way around.”

