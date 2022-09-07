WHITTEMORE — Whittemore-Prescott had the lead in all four sets of its non-league volleyball game against visiting Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Monday, Aug. 29. The Lady Cardinals could only close out one of those however, as they lost to the Lady Dragons 27-25, 25-16, 17-25 and 25-20.
“They were where they should have been every single time and we just weren’t,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “Our serves weren’t as consistent as I would like to see and that is what we need to work on, consistency all the way around.”
W-P led 12-10 in the first set, but a six point run by the Dragons gave them a 16-12 advantage.
The Cards rallied to take a 21-20 lead on a kill by Taylor Lomason, and led as late as 25-24 on a spike by Belle Steinley, but SASA tallied the final three points to take the opening frame.
An ace by Madison Kennedy knotted up the second set at 6-6 and a spike by Steinley gave the Cards a 7-6 lead, and another Steinley spike made it an 11-10 advantage.
SASA rallied to lead at 14-13, and steadily increased that gap to claim frame two as well.
“We would get to where we would want to be and then all of a sudden, we would get kind of timid and then we weren’t playing as hard as we should have,” Blust said. “Our tempo should have been picked up more.”
The third set featured some of the best play by W-P on the night. The Dragons led it 7-3 and 12-8, but a spike by Steinley and an ace by Blust helped them pull within 12-11 and an ace by Brianne Wanks and a Kennedy kill gave the Cards a 16-15 lead.
Wanks’ good serving run lasted until W-P had a 23-15 lead, with Lomason, Kennedy and Blust all getting kills in that run, and Wanks dished up another ace as well.
Leading the set 23-17, the Cards finished it off with a kill by Lomason and an ace by Addison Ludwig.
“Our passes were definitely a lot better in that set,” Blust said. “We were able to get some sets and I felt like we were just a little timid on others, not jumping as high and playing it safe and there’s no room for that.”
In the fourth set, SASA claimed a 9-3 lead, but W-P had a tip-kill by Blust and aces by Kennedy and Morgan Hawks helped them hang around, down 13-11. Wanks had a nice tip at the net that gave W-P a 16-15 lead and the Cards led as late as 18-16, before SASA took control of the match in the final stages.
Steinley finished with 15 kills and four aces, Kennedy had 10 kills and two aces, Blust added five kills, 28 assists and two aces, Wanks had two kills and four aces, Lomason had two kills and Ludwig served up two aces.
W-P (2-5-4 overall) returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 13 when it welcomes AuGres to town for a North Star League crossover contest.
“We are going to go back to working on a lot of defense,” Blust said. “And seeing where we need to be in transitions and being able to read what is happening on the other side of the court so we know how to defend that.”