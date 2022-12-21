WHITTEMORE — History was made in Whittemore-Prescott on Wednesday. The Cardinals, as part of the annual Craig Funsch Memorial meet went 3-0 on the day, and had the day highlighted by one of the first ever girls’ team wrestling matches to take place in MHSAA history.
W-P’s girls topped Pine River’s girls 48-18 in front of the entire student body, as the meet took place during school hours. The packed house certainly led to some exciting moments for the wrestlers.
“It was an awesome atmosphere in the gym,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “We showcased the girls for the first match, I think both teams showed that they had really good girls’ wrestlers. There is a lot of coaches really pushing the girls’ side of wrestling. It is a great opportunity for these young ladies to show their talent off.”
The match started off with W-P taking a void victory in the 100 weight class, with Sienna Willingham getting the win. Gracie Murphy had a void victory in 110 to make it 12-0 and Gabby Murphy had a quick first period pin on her opponent in 120 to make it 18-0.
After a loss in 125 made it 18-6, Carly Cowles and Serenity Hayes had wins via void in 130 and 135 for a 30-6 advantage.
Pine River had a win in 140 that made it 30-12, but Shaelyn Vyner had a first period pin in 160 to get W-P going in the right direction at 36-12.
In 155 Silicia Goodman had a win on a void and in 170 Madison Kennedy had a dominant victory, getting a first period pin as well.
The Cardinals’ also took on Tawas Area and Oscoda in full squad matches, topping the Braves 48-36 and the Owls 69-12.
Going 2-0 on the day for W-P was Kameron Johnson, Alex Morgan, Eli Murphy, Gabby Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Dillan Parent, Seth Pope, Thomas Saunders and Sam Vyner. Getting one win each was Goodman, Hayes, Logan Jenkins, Shaelyn Vyner, Hunter Cicacol, Carly Cowles, London Crossley, Adrian McDonald and Willingham.
“We raised over a thousand dollars for the Craig Funsch scholarship fund,” Wilson said. “I want to thank Mikey’s Pizzeria, Dee’s Pizza Pad, Kimmies Pub N’ Grub, Ken’s Party Store, Dixie Wear and the volunteers that help me put this on,” Wilson said.
Tawas also topped Oscoda 60-22 in the other match.
Getting two wins for the Braves were Noah Hopkins, Max Herrick, Luke Martin, Matthew Tiffany, Trace Reay and Mya Traylor.
“I’m seeing great improvements every time we hit the mat,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “Once again our conditioning looked great. We had a void at 120 and our heavyweight was out with the flu against Whittemore otherwise in my opinion they don’t get that win. As a team to be that close against such a great program that Whittemore has, is a huge step in the right direction for Tawas wrestling.”
Individual results for Oscoda were not available.
On Saturday, W-P traveled to Grayling for an invitational.
Taking first place for the girls’ was Gabby Murphy, Alyssa Burr, Hayes and Crossley. Comign in second was Gracie Murphy, Carly Cowles and Vyner. Kennedy was also third place.
On the boys’ side, Murphy and Vyner took second, Parent was third and Pope and Saunders were able to come in fourth place. Kameron Johnson was fifth.
Oscoda was also at the Grayling Invite. They had Jhonas Williams come in third and Mateo Martin won a consolation championship.