TAWAS CITY – An off-season of hard work is set to culminate on Friday for the Tawas Area football team. The Braves will be hosting a “Lift-a-thon” that day from 6 until 8 p.m. at the high school track (or inside the alumni gym if there is inclement weather).
“We would love to have people come watch if they want,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “It is free and the kids will be lifting. We are trying to get the kids stronger and (help with) injury prevention.”
The team has been lifting four days a week this summer, on top of other off-season activities. The “Lift-a-thon” will serve as a fundraiser for the football program. Players’ get donations on per pound for their lift or on a flat donation. Blanchard added that the money raised on this evening will go towards several program needs throughout the season; like the team’s Hudl account, pre-game and post game meals, stickers for their helmets, shoulder pads and other equipment.
“We are getting a lot of kids (in the off-season), I think the lowest number we’ve had is 30 and we average about 35,” Blanchard said. “I’m hoping to get a few more our there. I put them through the grinder again, but it has been better organized since I have some more coaches out there this year.”
As an added bonus, if the team reaches a certain amount in raised money, the coach has to get a new hairstyle.
“They came up with if they raise $15,000 that I have to get a perm,” Blanchard said.
For Blanchard, who is set to enter his second season with the team, he hopes that this will help kickoff the high school football season, with practices set to begin Aug. 7.
“I’m ready to go, I think this year we can go really far,” he said.