UBLY — Saturday’s trip to Ubly for an invitational was a pretty successful venture for the Tawas baseball team. The Braves won a close 6-4 game against Kingston in the first round, and dominated the championship game, 10-0 over Peck.
“Very proud of the boys, they played well and represented Tawas Area High School with class and poise,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “Received many compliments from umpires, coaches and fans alike which is always nice to hear, of course.”
In the first game, Ozzie Johnson pitched all seven innings and gave up three earned runs on nine hits, six strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
Johnson also had two doubles, Ben Bolen had two hits and one RBI, Kadin Bellinger had one double and two RBI, Bobby Turner had one single and one RBI, Evan Mochty hit a double, Gavin Shawn added a single, Ethan Hedglin had three steals and one run and Quin Klenow had a steal and scored a run.
Tawas scored three runs in the seventh inning to help it get the win.
“Ozzie threw well again,” Gorman said. “We fell behind, then rallied, they came back but we came back late to tie up the game in the 4th, and finally put that big three spot up in the seventh. We also played another really nice game in the field.”
In the championship game, which ended two innings early via mercy, Ethan Hedglin tossed five perfect innings to get the win. He didn’t allow a base runner and struck out 13 of the 15 batters he faced.
“Ethan was fantastic, facing the minimum number of batters,” Gorman said. “He also got all the offensive support that he needed as our hits were timely and we didn’t strand many runners at all.”
Shawn led the offense with two hits and four RBI, Jakob Hazen had two singles, Turner had a double and scored two runs, Mochty had one hit, scored twice and stole two bases, Bolen had a triple, scored twice and stole three bases, Cooper Gorman had one hit and two RBI and Chaison Shuart had one hit.
Tawas (4-0 overall) was at Meridian on Monday, heads to Gaylord on Thursday and plays down at Pinconning on Monday.