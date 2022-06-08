TAWAS CITY — Tawas Area senior Addison Cota has had quite the final few weeks to her high school track and field career. On May 13 she broke the school’s 30 year old record in the 300 hurdles. Then, just a few days later she qualified for the state finals in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. On top of it all, she recently signed her letter of intent to join the Aquinas College track and field team.
“It means a lot,” Cota said. “I worked for over a year to get where I am. Last year, was my first season competing in track and it just means a lot to get this far.”
Cota plans to major in art history at Aquinas, and everything just seemed to feel like a good fit for her there.
“My cousin goes there and compete for their pole vaulting,” she said. “I like where it is, the area and how small it is, it is more similar to what I am used to and their coaches seem really nice and they pay attention to the athletes.”
She has been a quick study when it comes to the hurdles, and she credits much of her success to assistant coach Noah VanderVeen.
“I honestly owe everything to him, he has been training me since last year and all through the summer and has been writing me (workout) programs,” Cota said. “That was one of my goals, to beat the record so he set it up perfectly for me to be able to do that.”
And to accomplish that feat at the last home meet of her career only added to the moment for Cota. Her time of 47.67 seconds broke the old record of 47.9.
“I was going into it trying for it, but I didn’t’ know it happened until coach VanderVeen showed me the time and then they confirmed it,” she said. “(Hurdles) is a very interesting concept, it is hard to master and takes a lot of preparation and getting better at working to get over the hurdles.”
Her head coach, Brianna Griffiths was thrilled to see Cota accomplish a goal she had worked so hard for.
“Addison spent the last year chasing this record,” Griffiths said. “With her athleticism, dedication and determination she was able to accomplish her goal and set herself up well for making it to state. She is a wonderful athlete and person. I hope her dedication to track has rubbed off on some of her teammates for years to come.”
Cota wrapped up her time with the Braves on Saturday, at the Division 3 state finals in Kent City.
“I’m very excited, but it is bitter sweet,” Cota said just days before the finals. “I am really looking forward to it though and possibly getting all-state for the 100 hurdles and for the 300 hurdles I would like to get all-state for that too and possibly break the record again. I just want to do the best I can though, honestly.”
Cota did break her own record in the 300 hurdles at the finals, with a time of 46.98.