DETROIT — Last week, Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist II joined the National Football League (NFL), Detroit Lions, and local leaders in Detroit to celebrate the hosting of the 2024 NFL Draft. This selection comes one year after Governor Whitmer and many other partners urged the NFL to consider Detroit for this event. The NFL’s selection is a testament to Detroit’s spirit and marks another major organization making an historic investment in Michigan.
“Today is a great day for the City of Detroit as the 2024 NFL Draft will bring substantial investments, attract tourists, and put a spotlight on the Motor City,” said Governor Whitmer. “Detroit is the place that put the world on wheels and built the middle class, driven by an unrivaled competitive spirit and great sense of sportsmanship. It represents possibility and promise. The 2024 NFL Draft will be another chapter of Detroit’s incredible story. It will show the world that Detroit is on the move, bolstered by strong economic growth, a bustling downtown, and Detroiters, who are the source of the city’s energy. Detroit is one of the world’s greatest cities, and we relish the opportunity to show it off.”
“The NFL couldn’t have made a better choice picking the city of Detroit to host the 2024 Draft,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “The Draft will spotlight Detroit’s dynamic culture, athletics, and resilience as a place of endless opportunity and innovation. Governor Whitmer and I are proud to continue our work alongside Detroiters to grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and build a prosperous and healthy Detroit. We look forward to hosting the 2024 NFL Draft, and we will continue to stand tall for the Motor City.”
Governor Whitmer wrote to the NFL in March 2021, supporting Detroit’s bid to be the home of the 2024 NFL Draft. A year later, thanks to the hard work and advocacy of so many Michiganders, Detroit landed the bid.