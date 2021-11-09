OSCODA – Coming in to last week’s Division 3 volleyball district tournament at Whittemore-Prescott, it appeared that Oscoda was the odds-on favorite to win their first district championship since 1995. The Lady Owls will have to wait at least another year however, as Tawas Area pulled off the upset in the district championship game Friday, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 15-8.
“This was a super hard loss,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “Our passing was off and we made some mental errors that we didn’t make all season. Mia Whipkey was the true definition of a leader during this match. She stepped up and had her best match of the season, but she was also constantly encouraging her teammates and making sure everyone kept fighting to the end.”
After falling behind 2-1 through the first three sets, Oscoda mostly dominated the fourth set. Megan Myles had an early block and back-to-back aces to put Oscoda ahead 8-7, a Whipkey ace made it 15-9 and a kill by Myles and a block by Whipkey kept Oscoda ahead at 19-14.
In the late stages of the frame, Whipkey smacked down a kill and Grace Bergquist served up an ace to make it 24-15, and Oscoda claimed the set at 25-17 on a Tawas service error.
In the decisive fifth set, the Lady Braves raced to an 8-1 lead. Oscoda managed to trim their deficit to 9-4 and late kills by Griggs and Myles kept the Owls alive, Tawas ended the night with a spike at 15-8.
The night started off favorably for the Owls, as they ended the opening set with a surge to claim it 25-17. Knotted at 21-21, a Tawas error gave Oscoda a 22-21 lead and it ended the frame with a kill by Myles and back-to-back aces by Whipkey.
The Owls led the second set as late as 23-21, but couldn’t hang on as the Braves claimed it with four straight points.
Tawas took a 22-17 lead late in the third set, though a block and two kills by Whipkey and a spike by Griggs helped pull Oscoda within 22-21 and the Owls took the lead at 23-22 thanks to back-to-back kills by Whipkey.
Tawas claimed the final three points of that set though, giving it the 2-1 lead, before the Braves eventually finished it off in the fifth set.
Whipkey had a career high 13 kills and added three blocks, 12 digs and four aces, Myles had 10 kills, four blocks, 18 digs and three aces, Elle Kellstrom had seven kills and three digs, Griggs added six kills and 20 digs, Kyden Ehle had 32 assists, one kill, 12 digs and one ace and Alyvia Proe had three aces and four digs.
On Wednesday, Oscoda took down Pinconning in the district semi-final, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-18.
“Our serving was really tough during this game,” Curley said. “We missed more serves than we should have, but our servers did a great job placing their serves and keeping Pinconning out of system, which led to our defense being able to make easier passes. We were able to get all of our hitters involved and everyone has a great night. Kyden did a great job moving her sets around and giving all the hitters great opportunities for big swings.”
In this one Myles had nine kills, one block, eight digs and four aces, Griggs had six kills and 11 digs, Kellstrom had five kills and one block, Whipkey had five kills, six digs and one ace, Grace Bergquist had four kills, 11 digs and three ace, Ehle had 26 assists, one kill, nine digs and seven aces and Jessica Montgomery had eight digs and three aces.
On Monday, Nov. 1 the Owls swept district tourney host Whittemore-Prescott, 25-16, 25-21 and 25-17.
“This was the third time we played Whittemore in a week, so we knew we had to come out playing aggressively at the net and playing tough defense,” Curley said. “Megan put up a great block and had some great hits and Kaylin and Grace played great defense. When those three are focused and playing tough, we are hard to beat.”
Myles led the way with 13 kills, five blocks and 13 digs, Griggs added seven kills, 17 digs and one ace, Ehle had 25 assists, one kill, eight digs and two aces and Bergquist had four kills, 24 digs and one ace.
The loss to Tawas ends the season for the Owls, though they were able to claim the North Star League Big Dipper Championship for the third year in a row.
“I really enjoyed coaching these girls this year,” Curley said. “They are a hard-working, energetic, and fun group to be around. We had many great successes and played some great volleyball. Every single player made tremendous improvements. With only two seniors, I’m really looking forward to next year with the returning players and seeing how much more than can improve.”
While Myles and Griggs had big impacts as seniors this season, Curley looks forward to having the rest of her lineup return.
“We will have some strong players returning next year,” she said. “I think our serving will be really strong, our underclassmen combined for over 250 aces this year and after seeing the leadership in Mia had on Friday, I know she will have a big season for us next year. I’m confident we will be right back in the district finals next season, and hopefully we can finally get that trophy.”