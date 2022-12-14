HOUGHTON LAKE — Tawas Area fell behind by double digits early on in its girls basketball game at Houghton Lake on Monday, Dec. 5. The Lady Braves were able to rally to get back into the mix, and even led at times in the late stages, but couldn’t finish off the comeback, falling 53-43.

“In all, it was a really good game,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “Everyone contributed on both ends of the floor and played as a team. They are working hard in practice and I believe that these close games will start to turn into victories.”

