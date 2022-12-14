HOUGHTON LAKE — Tawas Area fell behind by double digits early on in its girls basketball game at Houghton Lake on Monday, Dec. 5. The Lady Braves were able to rally to get back into the mix, and even led at times in the late stages, but couldn’t finish off the comeback, falling 53-43.
“In all, it was a really good game,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “Everyone contributed on both ends of the floor and played as a team. They are working hard in practice and I believe that these close games will start to turn into victories.”
In the first quarter, Tawas could only manage five points from Autumn Edwards; including a three pointer, as H-L led 12-5 after one.
The Braves had four points apiece by Ellary Warner and Reese Cadrotte in the second, and Edwards was able to bury another three as well, helping pull Tawas within 23-20 at the half.
The third quarter saw Kori Schaaf hit a three and score five points total and Brooke Binder was able to net four points, as the Braves managed to take a 32-30 lead entering the fourth.
Tawas still led 37-35 with about four minutes to play in the game, but the Lady Bobcats finished the game on an 18-6 run to send Tawas back home with a loss.
“It was a barn burner for us,” Edwards said. “(Late in the game) we had a couple defensive mishaps and put a player on the line four times for six points and we were just not able to bounce back. I saw a lot of growth in the girls though and they battled to the end.”
The Braves had Schaaf finish with 10 points, Cadorette was able to score eight points and had 13 rebounds, seven steals and one block, Edwards also had eight points and she had five rebounds and five steals as well. Binder scored six points, Warner finished with five points and four rebounds, Catie Push had four points and three boards and Alexa Thornton added two points and tracked down two rebounds.
“Reese had a great game again, she was everywhere,” Edwards said. “Kori had a season high 10 points and showed great leadership on the floor. Autumn also had eight points with her first two threes of the season and played great defense. Ellary had a break out defensive game as she had to guard (a solid player) a lot during the game and really stepped up and defended well. Alexa also continues to step it up and meet the challenge defensively as well.”
Tawas (1-2 overall) plays Alpena at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday and heads up to Alcona on Tuesday.