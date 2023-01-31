OSCODA – Thursday’s key North Star League Big Dipper girls basketball match-up at Rogers City was going about as well as Oscoda could have hoped for through the first three quarters.
However, mid-way through the fourth quarter, the Lady Owls realized they violated the fifth quarter rule. Head coach Mark Toppi reported the error immediately, however, it resulted in his team forfeiting a game they were in full control of.
“We shot the ball good and were in total control of the game,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “I’m not sure why Rogers City was so happy they won on forfeit, when they were losing by 25 with four minutes left in the game. We are counting down the days until we play them at home. My team knows they won that game.”
The fifth quarter rule was implemented in recent years, allowing players to compete in five quarters a night; between JV and varsity contests. With just 12 athletes program wide this year, the Lady Owls have used the rule heavily, helping them keep full JV and varsity schedules this winter. This night however it was executed improperly, thus leading to the forfeit.
As for the game, the Owls had two three pointers from Luella Whipkey and one each from Mia Whipkey and Ava Gooch, and Kingsley Backstrom did her usual damage in the paint with six points, as the Owls led 16-12 after one.
Luella Whipkey continued her hot hand with two more threes in the second, with Emily Smith and Gooch hitting treys as well. Backstrom had an and-one play and five total points in that frame, as the Oscoda lead grew to 36-22 at the half.
Two more threes by Luella Whipkey and another by Ashton Ehle pumped the Owl lead to 47-31 entering the fourth.
Mia Whipkey and Smith drained treys in the fourth, and Oscoda led 56-31 with about four minutes left to play; before the rest of the game was called off due to the fifth quarter rule violation.
The Owls drained 13 threes as a team, led by Luella Whipkey who drained six of her own, leading to 18 points. Backstrom was able to net 12 points, Gooch, Mia Whipkey and Ehle had six points apiece and with four apiece was Smith and Elle Kellstrom.
Oscoda (8-4 overall, 3-1 NSL Big Dipper) played at Mio on Monday, hosts the Charlton Heston Academy today (Wednesday), hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday, plays up at Alcona on Monday and plays at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary on Tuesday.