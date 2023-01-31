OSCODA – Thursday’s key North Star League Big Dipper girls basketball match-up at Rogers City was going about as well as Oscoda could have hoped for through the first three quarters.

However, mid-way through the fourth quarter, the Lady Owls realized they violated the fifth quarter rule. Head coach Mark Toppi reported the error immediately, however, it resulted in his team forfeiting a game they were in full control of.

