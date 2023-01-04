LINCOLN — Tawas Area was able to hang around for a half in its girls’ basketball game at Alcona on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lady Braves struggled to find the bottom of the basket in the final two quarters though, and they returned home with a 34-22 loss.

“Another really close game that we could not quite close at the end,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “It is just the small things we are missing. The eight lay ups at the basket we missed, moments we didn’t know who we had, missing our defensive assignment or not running the offense correctly. We are so close to turning some of these losses into victories if we can be a little more disciplined and tighten up the small things.”

