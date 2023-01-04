LINCOLN — Tawas Area was able to hang around for a half in its girls’ basketball game at Alcona on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lady Braves struggled to find the bottom of the basket in the final two quarters though, and they returned home with a 34-22 loss.
“Another really close game that we could not quite close at the end,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “It is just the small things we are missing. The eight lay ups at the basket we missed, moments we didn’t know who we had, missing our defensive assignment or not running the offense correctly. We are so close to turning some of these losses into victories if we can be a little more disciplined and tighten up the small things.”
Tawas fell behind 10-2 in the first quarter, though Kori Schaaf sent home a three pointer that pulled the Braves within 10-5 after one.
The second frame started with a Reese Cadorette three pointer that made it 10-8 and a Schaaf three pointer brought Tawas within one at 12-11.
Alcona drained a shot to extend its lead to 14-11, but Schaaf drained another three to knot things up at 14-all and Cadorette gave Tawas the lead late in the half, when she tracked down an offensive rebound and sent it back through for a hoop at 16-14.
The Tigers knocked down a three pointer just before the end of the frame, and they capped the half with a bucket in the paint, giving them a 19-16 lead at the half.
A pull-up jumper by Cadorette kept Tawas within striking distance, down 22-18, but Alcona closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 30-20 entering the fourth.
Schaaf had Tawas’ lone basket in the fourth quarter, and finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Cadorette added seven points, eight rebounds and five steals, Alex Felske and Alexa Thornton were good for two points and two rebounds apiece and Brooke Binder tracked down five rebounds.
“Schaaf had a nice game with 11 points, nine of them being from three point range which really kept us close the first half,” Edwards said. “Our turnovers were down which was great and progress for sure. We have a good quarter here and there but we have to piece four together.
I did like how the girls fought right to the end though and never quit even when we were down 12 with a minute to go. I do love the heart of our team.”
Tawas (1-4 overall) hosts Kalkaska today (Wednesday), plays over at Ogemaw Heights on Friday hosts Alcona on Monday.