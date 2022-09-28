OSCODA — The Oscoda volleyball team hosted its annual home tournament on Saturday, dubbed the Linda Hennigar Invitational. The Lady Owls played well throughout most of the day, and peaked in bracket play to win the championship match over Atlanta in two sets.
“We were really hoping we could step up our passing compared to (earlier in the week) and overall on the day I think we did well doing that,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “I think it just really helped build back up some confidence in us, even though we knew we still have a lot of work to do. Those other teams were playing some tough defense so we had to stay extra aggressive and stay focused on our own passing.”
In pool play, Oscoda was able to take down Hale, Atlanta and Onaway, and it split with Whittemore-Prescott and Hillman; giving them second place entering the bracket.
“We started the day off with Hale and played really strong,” Curley said. “We only let two balls hit the floor for the match. Ashton Ehle had 13 aces in that match alone, so it looked like it was going to be a great day. However, we lost a little momentum going into our next two matches. We weren’t playing with much energy and our passing always suffers when we get in that funk. Our footwork on defense was slow, so we couldn’t take very good swings. But, after Hillman, we knew we needed to pick our game back up if we wanted to advance to elimination play. We took better swings and have much more aggressive serving in our final two pool play matches, to come out second from pool play.”
In the semi-finals, Oscoda was able to take down Hillman, though it needed to win the third set 15-4 to do so. In the tiebreaker set, Ashton Ehle had eight kills to help her team advance.
In the finals, against Atlanta, the Owls were able to notch a two set victory.
“Atlanta had played good defense all day, but we came out playing with a lot of confidence and energy and took the win in two sets,” Curley said. “There is still work to be done, but with the improvements coming each time we play, I’m confident we will be running strong in aspects come districts.”
Leading the way on the day was A. Ehle with 48 kills, one block, 28 digs and 30 aces, Luella Whipkey had 43 kills, 25 digs and 11 aces, Elle Kellstrom had 14 kills, seven digs and 10 aces, Kydeh Ehle had 118 assists, seven kills, one block, 10 digs and 17 aces, Mia Whipkey had 10 kills, five blocks, 12 aces and four digs and Liz Fulco had two kills, four blocks and seven digs.
Also for the Owls, Grace Bergquist had 35 digs and seven aces, Emma Hofacer had three kills and three digs, Libby Mongeau had 13 digs and Jessica Montgomery added four digs.
“Grace Bergquist stepped up her communication, especially when we were struggling,” Curley said. “I hope she continues that defensive leadership throughout the rest of the season. Our blockers did much better and lead us to our best blocking day of the season. These are two areas where we have been struggling, so it makes me excited to see those two things improving.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 the Owls played a North Star League crossover game at Hillman, and won in four sets, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-20.
“Although we came out with a win, we really struggled in this match,” Curley said. “Our communication was lacking and as a result, we made more defensive mistakes than we usually make. We did have some aggressive serving and attacks, so we were able to stay in it and get the win. Hillman is a scrappy team and they keep a lot of balls off the floor. I think if our communication and energy had been at a higher level, we would have had a better night.”
Leading the way in the win was A. Ehle with 12 kills, 15 digs and two aces, L. Whipkey had nine kills, 18 digs and three aces, K. Ehle had 30 assists, five kills, tow digs and once ace, M. Whipkey added four kills, two blocks and five digs and Elle Kellstrom had four kills, three digs and three aces.
Oscoda hosted Fairview on Tuesday, heads to AuGres on Thursday, is at a tournament in Livonia on Saturday and hosts Posen on Tuesday.
Whittemore-Prescott
W-P was also at the tournament, going 0-2-2 on the day.
The Lady Cardinals split with Oscoda 11-25 and 25-22, split with Hale 15-25 and 25-17 and split with Atlanta 22-25 and 25-21. They lost to Hillman 25-21 and 25-21 and came up short against Onaway, 25-12 and 25-17.
Belle Steinley had 23 kills, five aces and seven digs, Madison Kennedy had 10 kills, three aces and three digs, Breanne Wanks had 11 kills, one block and four aces, Morgan Hawks chipped in with four kills and six digs, Addison Ludwig had four aces and eight digs and Claire Blust was good for 48 assists, 20 digs, six aces and 10 kills.
“Steinley had a good day,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “Not only did she lead the team with kills, she was able to come up with a dig at just the right time. Blust also had a big day, she sees the court well and gets the side-out when needed. We struggled at times with communication, but that sometimes comes with an inexperienced team. It is something that we will continue to work on.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 W-P lost a road North Star League crossover game in Atlanta, 26-24, 25-6 and 25-17.
“Atlanta was a scrappy team, we just couldn’t get anything going on offense,” Blust said.
Steinley, Kennedy and Hawks all had three kills and Blust added nine assists.
W-P hosted Midland Calvary Baptist Academy on Monday, played at Posen on Tuesday, hosts Fairview on Thursday, hosts its own invitational on Saturday and heads up to Hale this coming Tuesday.
Hale
As for Hale, it was able to split with two teams, but lost their three other matches.
“The girls started off slow, but progressively played better throughout the day,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “The scoreboard didn’t show the level of improvement with volleys throughout.”
Chloe Bernard had 14 points serving, Dalaney Kimmerer and Kaitlyn Hollis had 13 each.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 Hale lost a home NSL crossover contest against Alcona, 25-8, 25-14 and 25-11.
Kimmerer and Hollis had four points each, with Hollis getting two aces. Erica Bernard had 12 digs, C. Bernard had nine digs with E. Bernard and Kimmerer getting two kills apiece.
Hale was at Rogers City on Tuesday, heads to the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday, competes in the invitational at W-P on Saturday and hosts W-P on Tuesday.
“We will begin playing on a more regular basis in the coming weeks,” Nieman said. “My hope is that with more competition, the girls will continue to improve. There are a few skills that we will be working on the help with those improvements within the next few practices.”