FAIRVIEW – After a pair of losses to open the season, the Oscoda boys basketball team was able to get back on the winning track on Monday, Dec. 13. The Owls, playing a North Star League crossover game in Fairview, were able to outplay the host Eagles for a 54-28 victory.
“It felt good to break through with a win,” head coach Mike Poland said. “I felt we did a better job moving the basketball offensively and it was our highest point total of the year. Fairview played a zone against us the majority of the game, and I thought we struggled with that at the beginning of the season but we did a much better job moving the ball in this game, especially in the second half.”
Oscoda jumped to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter, and held a lead of 25-11 and 35-19 after the second and third quarter breaks.
All eight players that suited up for the Owls entered the scoring column, led by Michael Myles who scored 12 points. Trevor Miller was able to score 10 points, Blake Mallak put in nine, Michael Wrona put in eight, Cameron Fabyan netted seven, Jon Langley netted four with Hunter Gerow and Damon Burrows scoring two apiece.
“Fairview was pretty high on turnovers, so we got some additional possessions and that certainly helped our scoring also,” Poland said. “We had eight guys play and all eight scored and that was nice to see. Everyone did their job and we put a fairly complete game together. We did the right things and when you can do that you can put points on the board.”
On Thursday, Oscoda lost a close NSL crossover battle with visiting AuGres, 49-48.
“I was really happy with our effort, AuGres starts five guys who are pretty athletic and they are bigger than us in a few positions,” Poland said. “We took a four point lead into halftime and I was really pleased with that. We made some defensive mistakes down the stretch that led them to scoring too many points and gave up a couple easy baskets that you don’t want to do. It was a heartbreaker, and our free throw shooting down the stretch was not good.”
AuGres led the game 15-8 after the first quarter but Oscoda rallied to lead 28-24 at the half and 38-35 entering the fourth.
The Owls managed to hit just two-of-12 from the free throw line in the second half; which proved to be costly in the tightly contested game.
“We have to make more free throws, it would have only taken a couple more to make a difference,” Poland said.
Oscoda was led by Wrona with 13 points, Brendan Apsitis netted 10 in his season debut, Mallak added eight, Miller scored six and Fabyan chipped in with two.
For the Wolverines, Parker Nelson scored 13 points, Evan Saunders and Gabe Metzger scored 10 each and Mason VanSickle added eight.
Oscoda (1-3 overall) hosted Atlanta on Monday and returns to action Jan. 6 at Rogers City.