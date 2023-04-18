TAWAS CITY – It was an impressive showing for the Tawas Area girls’ track team on Friday. The Lady Braves were competing at their home invitational and were able to beat out 11 other teams to claim the championship.

“I couldn’t be more proud and thankful for the Tawas athletes, parents, supporters and the other teams for coming out and making Tawas’ biggest meet ever so successful,” girls’ head coach Brianna Griffith said. “People stepped up to help whenever they could to help make the meet run smoothly. The weather was perfect and the competition was fierce.”

Tags