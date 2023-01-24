OSCODA – The Oscoda boys basketball team found the rims at the Charlton Heston Academy to be unkind on Thursday. The Owls, playing the Patriots in a North Star League Big Dipper contest, scored a season low in points in what was a disappointing 36-20 setback.
The Patriots scored the first five points of the game, but a fast-break basket by Blake Mallak, a mid-range jumper by Connor McNichol and a field-goal by Michael Myles sent the Owls ahead 6-5. Oscoda added a free throw by Mallak late in the frame, as it was 7-7 after one.
Charlton Heston opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run, with a three pointer by Myles pulling Oscoda within 14-10. Myles also had a fast-break lay-in at 16-12, but the Patriots took an 18-12 lead into the half.
Oscoda was unable to score in the third quarter, resulting in a 31-12 Patriot lead with just the fourth left to play.
Myles was able to score four more points in the final quarter, but the Owls were unable to get back in the game.
Finishing with 11 points to lead the Owls was Myles, McNichol put in four points, Mallak added three and Drayton Williams chipped in with two points.
Ethan Sharrow of Charlton Heston led all scorers with 20 points.
On Monday, Jan. 16 the Owls lost a road NSL Big Dipper game at Alcona, 65-50.
Myles hit a pair of threes and had 11 points in the first quarter to help the Owls claim a 20-11 lead after one. Myles sank another trey in the second and McNichol put in four points, but the Owl lead shrank to 31-29 at the half.
In the third, Myles sent home two more from behind the long line, but Alcona surged ahead to lead 49-44 entering the fourth and the Tigers only pulled away from there.
Myles finished with five threes and 22 points total, Mallak was able to connect for 13 points, McNichol put in eight points, Thad Spragg contributed five points and adding two points was Gage Woodward.
Garret Somers hit a pair of threes and finished with 16 points to lead the Tigers while with 15 apiece was DJ Howe and David Sharboneau.
Oscoda (3-5 overall, 1-3 NSL Big Dipper) played at Hale on Tuesday, hosts Rogers City on Friday and will remain at home on Tuesday to welcome in league-leading Mio.