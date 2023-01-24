OSCODA – The Oscoda boys basketball team found the rims at the Charlton Heston Academy to be unkind on Thursday. The Owls, playing the Patriots in a North Star League Big Dipper contest, scored a season low in points in what was a disappointing 36-20 setback.

The Patriots scored the first five points of the game, but a fast-break basket by Blake Mallak, a mid-range jumper by Connor McNichol and a field-goal by Michael Myles sent the Owls ahead 6-5. Oscoda added a free throw by Mallak late in the frame, as it was 7-7 after one.

