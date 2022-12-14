WHITTEMORE — Struggles in the first half spelled trouble for the Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team on Friday. The Lady Cardinals, hosting Atlanta in a North Star League crossover game, gave up the games’ first 13 points and could never quite recover, falling 41-29.
“We had a really rough start,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We’re struggling with handling the ball. The girls are capable, but they need to find that confidence to do so. The last two seasons, they’ve had some security blankets when times got tough and we just need to settle in quicker, handling the pressure and making good passes everywhere on the court.”
After the Lady Huskies sprinted to their 13-0 lead, W-P was mostly able to play even with them. Brianne Wanks knocked down a bucket in the paint and Brooke Saunders sent home a three pointer, trimming Atlanta’s lead slightly to 17-5 after one.
The Cards were only able to net two field-goals in the second quarter though, as Brielle Wanks netted a second-chance basket and Gabby Clark scored from down low; making it 26-9 at the half.
Trailing 27-9 early in the third, Clark was able to get back-to-back baskets near the rim, thanks to well-placed entry passes by Anna Butler and Claire Blust.
A put-back by Clark late in the period brought the Cards within 31-17, but Atlanta buried a three pointer before the frame ended, giving it a 34-17 lead with just the fourth left to play.
Atlanta took a 36-17 lead moments into the fourth, but a quick 8-0 burst by the Cardinals brought them within 36-25.
Clark also had a pair of lay-ups in the closing minutes that made it 39-29, but Atlanta was able to finish off its win from there.
“When you start out digging a huge hole, it’s tough to claw your way back out,” Gibson said. “They really came out fighting and it was probably the best second half we’ve ever played.”
Clark finished with 13 points to lead the Cardinals, Brianne Wanks had seven points and nine rebounds, Saunders and Torrie Zilinsky had three points apiece, Brielle Wanks netted two points and tracked down eight rebounds and Butler had one point.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Cardinals lost another home NSL crossover game, this time to Posen, 71-14.
“We’ve got to get the turnovers under control, and it’s not just the guards,” Gibson said. “We’re handing the ball over everywhere, and you can’t score if you don’t have the ball. The counts are getting better, but that’s definitely our focus moving forward.”
The Lady Vikings led wire-to-wire, 22-1 after the first, 49-4 at the half and 62-10 entering the fourth.
Clark led the Cards with five points, Blust scored three and with two apiece was Brianne Wanks, Brielle Wanks and Saunders.
W-P (0-3 overall) hosted Fairview on Tuesday, heads to Hale on Friday and plays down at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday.