W-P’s Anna Butler brings the ball down the court during Friday’s home loss to Atlanta.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WHITTEMORE — Struggles in the first half spelled trouble for the Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team on Friday. The Lady Cardinals, hosting Atlanta in a North Star League crossover game, gave up the games’ first 13 points and could never quite recover, falling 41-29.

“We had a really rough start,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We’re struggling with handling the ball. The girls are capable, but they need to find that confidence to do so. The last two seasons, they’ve had some security blankets when times got tough and we just need to settle in quicker, handling the pressure and making good passes everywhere on the court.”

