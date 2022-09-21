WHITTEMORE — It could have been an easy three set victory. Instead, it was a long, grueling, gut-check five set test for host Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against North Star League crossover foe AuGres. The good news for the Lady Cardinals is that they buckled down in the fifth set, narrowly pulling off the victory, 25-9, 25-21, 24, 26, 21-25 and 15-11.

“We for sure had to work way harder than we needed to, especially in those last sets,” W-P head coach Cathy Blust said. “I think in those first two sets we were much more organized in our play and we were on top of the ball a lot more. The last sets, we were just kind of laid back.”

