MT. PLEASANT — The Oscoda volleyball team played in the Heat on the Hardwood tournament at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart on Friday. The Lady Owls had a solid day, only losing one match and taking second place.
In pool play, the Owls swept Roscommon, Fowler and Benzie Central. In the first round of bracket action, they once again swept Fowler. However, in the finals, they came up short against Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart.
“Our serving was really strong against Roscommon and we had a total of 15 aces in just that match,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “Our serving was very consistent on the day, and the girls were placing them in great spots that made them tough for the other teams to pass. We kept the tough serving going against Fowler, and that was a huge part of our success throughout the day. Ashton Ehle couldn’t be stopped in our match against Benzie Central. She had 14 kills in that match. I’m really pleased with how we played. Last week was a great start, but seeing the improvements in six days, this is going to be a great year.”
Ashton Ehle finished with 34 kills, one block, 11 aces and 32 digs, Luella Whipkey had 31 kills, three blocks, 31 digs and 11 aces, Mia Whipkey added six kills, 12 digs, five aces and two blocks, Grace Bergquist had 30 digs and 13 aces, Kyden Ehle had 76 assists, two kills, 16 digs and seven aces, Liz Fulco sent down five kills and had three blocks and Elle Kellstrom had five kills, one block and two aces.
Oscoda (5-2-1 overall) returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Tawas Area.