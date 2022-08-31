MT. PLEASANT — The Oscoda volleyball team played in the Heat on the Hardwood tournament at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart on Friday. The Lady Owls had a solid day, only losing one match and taking second place.

In pool play, the Owls swept Roscommon, Fowler and Benzie Central. In the first round of bracket action, they once again swept Fowler. However, in the finals, they came up short against Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart.

