Oscoda soccer's Jayden Conly

Oscoda’s Jayden Conly battles a Boyne City player for the ball during Saturday’s home loss.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team had a rare home Saturday morning contest on Saturday. The Owls hosted a solid Boyne City squad, and dropped the non-league game 4-1.

The Ramblers scored the first four goals of the game, before the Owls booted in their lone tally with about nine minutes remaining.

