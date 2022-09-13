OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team had a rare home Saturday morning contest on Saturday. The Owls hosted a solid Boyne City squad, and dropped the non-league game 4-1.
The Ramblers scored the first four goals of the game, before the Owls booted in their lone tally with about nine minutes remaining.
Oscoda’s goal came when Justin Travis accepted an Aaron Ellis pass and sent the ball into the back of the net.
Isaiah Spragg was able to make 12 saves in goal.
Alec Apsitis had five intercepts and three steals, Colin Stephan had four steals and three intercepts and Apsitis and Han Dawson had one non-keeper save each.
On Thursday, Oscoda won a North Star League game at Fairview, 8-0.
The Owls led 7-0 at the intermission and finished things off in the second half with about 30 minutes remaining via mercy.
“The tempo set by our offense allowed us the opportunity to get our whole bench on the field to gain some experience,” head coach Stephen Martin said.
Jace Hulverson scored two goals and with one goal apiece was Justin Travis, Colin Stephan, Wes Lott, Dawson and Jack LeClaire. Apsitis scored the final goal of the game.
Jayden Conly had three assists, Hulverson, Travis and Michael Allen were good for one assist apiece.
Spragg was in goal and made two saves to secure the shutout. Mason Osborn had five steals and two intercepts and Conly had three steals and four intercepts.
On Wednesday, Sept. 7 the Owls hosted Pinconning and picked up a convincing 8-1 non-league victory.
The Owls scored with Stephan, Hulverson and two from Travis to lead 4-0 at the half. The second half had Joe Rush, Conly booted in two more and Travis rounded out the scoring with the final goal.
Stephan had nine steals and three intercepts, Apsitis had four steals and four intercepts and Spragg made four saves in goal.
Oscoda (5-4 overall, 2-0 NSL) played at Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, heads up to Alcona on Thursday, hosts its own invite on Saturday and hosts longtime rival Tawas Area on Tuesday.