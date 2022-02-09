OSCODA — With multiple options on the table, Oscoda senior offensive lineman Kaden Schirmer knew deep down where he wanted to continue his football career. On Wednesday, in front of his family, friends, teammates and coaches, Schirmer made it official, when signed his letter of intent to play for Northwood University.
“I always had an interest in Northwood and they showed interest in me early on,” he said. “I just felt a connection there and it felt like home to me compared to every other school I talked with and it just felt like the right fit.”
For Schirmer, who plans to study business management, the day felt like a dream come true.
“It was as pretty sweet experience, something I dreamed of for sure,” he said. “So, to turn a dream into a reality is really awesome, especially in front of (everyone). I just really enjoyed this and I am glad with how it went.”
Schirmer was what head coach Mark Whitley calls the anchor of his offensive line, and a key piece to the program’s recent success.
“The dedication of him lifting, to keep getting bigger, faster and stronger from his freshman year into his senior year was outstanding,” Whitley said. “He was second team all-state offensive line and I think that speaks pretty loudly to the kid as an individual and he was a great teammate. We won a lot of games with this kid and he led the way; he was the anchor of our line.”
The recently signed college commit doesn’t plan to slow down when it comes to putting in the work either.
“Putting in the extra work definitely showed at the high school level, but I have a lot of work to do before I get there, but if I put in the work I should (be successful) like I was in high school,” Schirmer said.