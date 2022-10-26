AUGRES — With the North Star League Little Dipper championship and important playoff points on the line Friday night, AuGres delivered. The Wolverines started the game a bit on the slow side, and even trailed 14-12 at the half, but controlled the final two quarters to pick up a convincing 42-24 victory.
“Our goal was we want to win the league and we want to make the playoffs,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “The league is first and foremost, if you win the league then you get playoff points and you have bragging rights the whole next year.”
It wasn’t exactly easy though for AuGres, as they slumped to the small deficit at the half.
“We came out flat,” Sanchez said. “We have a lack of bus drivers… so we had to drive our kids up there. Usually they are on the bus, so everything was a little different. We came out and they were flat and I was asking the other coaches, where our team was, this was not our team. Anytime you do something differently, it changes things a bit.”
The Wolverines though regrouped for a well-played second half to pull away for the win.
“We came out and made a big stop and we started going and I was like, ‘there’s my team, this is how we play,’” Sanchez said. “It was a hard fought battle. It was a great team win.”
Carter Zeien was 13-of-30 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 156 yards and a score on 21 attempts. Keagan Bender ran 15 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns and he had two receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. Cole Pendred had seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown and he also had 18 yards rushing. Tyler Zaherniak also had four receptions for 71 yards.
On defense, Bender had 10 tackles, Zeien had nine, Pendred and Zaherniak tracked down six tackles apiece and Monty Wenkel had four tackles.
AuGres (8-1 overall) opens the 8-man Division 2 playoffs on Friday, when it hosts Kinde North Huron (6-3).