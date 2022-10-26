AUGRES — With the North Star League Little Dipper championship and important playoff points on the line Friday night, AuGres delivered. The Wolverines started the game a bit on the slow side, and even trailed 14-12 at the half, but controlled the final two quarters to pick up a convincing 42-24 victory.

“Our goal was we want to win the league and we want to make the playoffs,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “The league is first and foremost, if you win the league then you get playoff points and you have bragging rights the whole next year.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos