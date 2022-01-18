OSCODA – Oscoda’s girls basketball team was able to take another step towards another North Star League Big Dipper championship on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Lady Owls, hosting Whittemore- Prescott, had little trouble on the court, claiming a convincing 69- 24 victory.
“I was happy with our team’s effort against and I was happy that we had five player score nine points or more, with everyone getting playing time in the win,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “Kaylin Griggs had another nice game scoring 15 points and freshman Kingsley Backstrom also had a nice game rebounding and bringing lots of effort and added 14 points. Olivia Toppi shot it nice hitting three-of-four three pointers on the night.”
Griggs hit two three pointers in the opening quarter and Toppi buried one, as Oscoda took a 15-0 lead after one. The Lady Owls rolled from there to leads of 36-11 at the half and 54-19 entering the fourth.
Mia Whipkey also had 10 points, Toppi and Marlene Sabrino-Salvador had nine points apiece, Grace Bergquist put in seven, Jessica Montgomery and Elle Kellstrom had two points apiece and Megan Myles added one.
Oscoda (5-2 overall, 2-0 NSL Big Dipper) was at home against Alcona on Tuesday, hosts rival Tawas Area on Friday and hosts Posen on Monday.
“We are anxiously awaiting this week’s games when we host Alcona and Tawas and are looking to put two more wins on our season,” Toppi said.