MANCELONA — A year ago, the Tawas Ravens had to survive a nail-biting championship game in order to win the Northwest Youth Conference football trophy. On Saturday, Oct. 22, taking on the Alpena Jets up in Mancelona, the Ravens put forth a performance that was anything but stressful, as they controlled the contest the entire way, winning 26-7 to claim the league title the second year in a row.
“It was huge,” head coach Doug Livingston said. “We didn’t start off last season with a goal of making it to the finals, but just like last year we just wanted to stay together, keep the family together and play one more week. When we hit the playoffs again, we would just scream one more week after every game.”
The Ravens, a team consisting of fifth and sixth grade students, only needed five plays to put up the first points on the board against the Jets. With the ball on the 17-yard line, quarterback Allan Miller tossed a pass over the middle to Jeffery Roulo. Roulo caught the ball near the five-yard line, and despite the defense attempting a tackle, he managed to dive in just over the goal line for the touchdown. Miller also completed a pass to Max Martin on the extra point attempt to make it 7-0. Martin also had several strong runs during the course of the game as well.
With 10:54 to play in the second quarter, the Ravens struck again. This time getting Kash Maxfield to score on a 60-yard touchdown, when he took a jet-sweep to the left side of the field and was gone from there. Miller completed a pass to Roulo on the extra point for a 14-0 lead.
Maxfield struck again on Tawas’ next possession, taking a near identical play to the house, this time for 54-yards, for a 20-0 lead at the half.
Alpena did pull within 20-7 thanks to a short touchdown run late in the third quarter. The Jets nearly made it a one score game early in the fourth quarter, getting a first-and-goal at the six-yard line.
However, the Ravens’ defense rose to the challenge. After a pair of runs that produce zero yards on first and second down, Marcell Hicks broke through the line on third down to stop the Alpena runner for just a yard gain. On fourth down, Maxfield tracked down the Alpena quarterback, sacking him for a five-yard loss and giving possession of the ball back in the hands of Tawas.
“They were killing us up the middle, so we switched up the defense a little to plug it up and it was nice to see that be very effective,” Livingston said of that stop. “From there we were able to sub in and get guys in there and it worked with whatever guys were in there.”
Alpena had one final drive in the closing minutes of the game, reaching deep inside Tawas territory once again. However, a batted pass at the line fell into the hands of Hicks. Hicks, who was a huge force on the offensive and defensive lines in the game, put the exclamation point on the win, returning the interception 86-yards for a touchdown.
With Tawas ahead 26-7 and 1:11 remaining on the clock and before the refs could enforce a penalty that occurred on the play, Alpena opted to not play the rest of the contest.
This only allowed the Ravens’ players, their cheerleaders and their purple-and-black clad fans to celebrate the championship a little bit sooner.
“Really, I hope they enjoyed their time and made friendships,” Livingston said. “I want them to have that friendship where if they are building a garage that 22 guys show up and help them get the work done. This was an extremely talented group, where you win and it is the kids and when you lose, it is the coaches’ fault and these kids by far made me look smarter than what I am. I really want to thank my assistant coaches too, everyone wants to talk to me, but I only do a small part of this.”
The Ravens finish the season undefeated at 9-0 and have now won back-to-back league championships.
“We were heavy fifth graders last year, and now we are heavy in sixth graders,” Livingston said. “Everyone else was the opposite, so everyone else is going to have sixth graders galore (next year). We are going to have to work hard to recruit and get kids out, but that is the point of this whole thing, to get kids excited about football and have a fun experience and learn to play by the time you get into junior high and high school.”