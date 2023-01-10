OSCODA – The Oscoda boys basketball team entered Thursday’s North Star League Big Dipper opener at Mio with just seven active players. As a result, the shorthanded Owls were unable to hang with the host Thunderbolts, falling 55-24.
In the first quarter, Oscoda could only manage a field-goal by Gage Woodward, as Mio led 12-2 after one. Michael Myles hit a three and had five total points in the second, as the Bolts led 21-9 at the break.
Mio put the game away in the third, as they scored 20 points to Oscoda’s two, which came on a bucket by Connor McNichol.
Myles hit a pair of threes in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points. Woodward netted four more points in the final frame, allowing him to finish with eight points on the night. Thad Spragg had three points and McNichol finished with two.
Oscoda (2-2 overall, 0-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosted rival Tawas Area on Tuesday, stays at home to battle Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday and heads to Alcona on Monday.