OSCODA – The Oscoda boys basketball team entered Thursday’s North Star League Big Dipper opener at Mio with just seven active players. As a result, the shorthanded Owls were unable to hang with the host Thunderbolts, falling 55-24.

In the first quarter, Oscoda could only manage a field-goal by Gage Woodward, as Mio led 12-2 after one. Michael Myles hit a three and had five total points in the second, as the Bolts led 21-9 at the break.

