OSCODA — The biggest girls basketball rivalry in Iosco County got a little more lopsided. That is because the Oscoda girls basketball team pushed their winning streak over Tawas Area to seven games on Thursday. The Lady Owls had a bit of a slow start, but won in convincing fashion once again, 55-31.
“We weren’t worried at all, we knew that if we played hard they can’t beat us,” Oscoda head coach Mark Toppi said. “We just have more talent, our half court defense is solid and we think we can beat them every time we play them.”
Tawas, to its credit managed to make things interesting early on, taking leads of 4-2 and 6-4 on baskets by Anna Herbolsheimer, and had a three pointer by Catie Push to make it 9-9 after one.
Olivia Morand drained a three that gave Tawas a 12-11 lead early in the second, but Oscoda closed the half on a 23-2 run to lead 34-14 at the half.
“We just started panicking in their press and turning the ball over a little bit and throwing it in spots, instead of looking and they got some easy baskets and a couple of threes and they got going,” Tawas head coach Amy Edwards said. “There were some positives, our turnovers were down from the last game against them and the score differential was a little bit less. It is baby steps, but I thought the offense did a lot better job of staying calm and being patient once we got into the halfcourt and that is progress, that is a good step.”
Marlene Sobrino-Salvador scored the Owls first six points of the second half to give them a 40-14, Elle Kellstrom followed with play at 43-20 and Kaylin Griggs finished off the frame with a transition bucket at 45-20.
Sobrino-Salvador kicked off the fourth with a three pointer to make it 48-20 as the two sides played out the final minutes of the night.
“I think our defense picked up and we were effective in our press, getting a lot of turnovers,” Toppi said “We didn’t convert on all of them, but at least we were getting steals, that was the important part. I thought Griggs played good, Olivia Toppi did some good things and Marlene had a nice game. We had a lot of girls play well.”
The Owls were led by Sobrino-Salvador with 15 points, scoring seven points apiece was Mia Whipkey, Toppi, Griggs, Megan Myles and Kingsley Backstrom, Kellstrom finished with three points and Jessica Montgomery added two.
The Lady Braves had Abby Herbolsheimer net 10 points, Push and Morand finished with five points apiece, Erin Brown had four points, Reese Cadorette had three and Elise Klinger and Alex Felske had two points apiece.
“Oscoda is a good driving team and number 45 (Sobrino-Salvador) plays real well for them,” Edwards said. “We have a long ways to go, but we have made a lot of progress.”
Oscoda also earned a share of the North Star League Big Dipper championship on Monday, Feb. 14, thanks to a 55-21 victory. Alcon had topped Oscoda earlier in the season, but the Owls had little trouble this time.
“It was nice, we actually played hard this time against them,” Toppi said. “A big confidence builder, if we play hard I don’t think they can beat us.”
The Owls led 13-5 after the first quarter and erupted with five threes in the second to take a commanding 29-12 lead into the half. That lead grew to 40-19 entering the fourth.
“I don’t think we should have lost to them the first time, but it wasn’t a bad thing for us,” Toppi said. “We can’t just walk out there and expect to win and the first time they outplayed us with way more effort and they deserved to win that night. That could have happened in the playoffs, so I think it was a good thing that it happened to us. We are going to be ready for them (in districts).”
Sobrino-Salvador led the way with 13 points, Griggs knocked down 12 points, Whipkey put in nine points, Grace Bergquist added seven, Montgomery and Backstrom had six points each and Kellstrom tallied two.
Oscoda (13-5 overall, 5-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Midland High on Tuesday and wraps up the regular season today (Wednesday) at home against Bay City Central. The Owls take part in the Division 3 district in Alcona, against Whittemore-Prescott on Wednesday. The district championship is Friday, March 4 with Tawas Area, Charlton Heston Academy and Alcona also in the field.
Tawas also lost a road game in Clare on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 44-37.
The Lady Pioneers led 11-10 after the first, 20-19 at the half, with Tawas inching ahead 28-27 entering the fourth. The Braves were unable to slow Clare down in the final frame though
Klinger led the way with 13 points in this one, Felske netted seven, Morand added six, Abby Herbolsheimer scored five and Push and Brown had two apiece.
On Monday, Feb. 14 Tawas lost 42-24 in Rogers City.
The Braves led 9-5 after the first quarter, but trailed 16-15 at the half and 29-27 entering the fourth.
They had Klinger put in eight points, Push finished with seven, Ava Busch scored six and Abby Herbolsheimer added four. Brown had three and with two apiece was Anna Herbolsheimer, Morand and Felske.
Tawas (6-12 overall) wraps up the regular season today (Wednesday) at home against Hillman. The Braves open the post-season on Monday, against Charlton Heston at Alcona.
“We just want to finish strong, it would be good to get a solid game in and get good mentally going into districts,” Edwards said.