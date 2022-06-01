HOUGHTON LAKE — The Oscoda baseball team played at Houghton Lake on Thursday, in a pair of non-league contests. The Owls lost the first game 6-3, and came up short in game two as well, 7-0.
In the opener, Michael Myles suffered the loss, striking out four batters.
Trevor Miller had a good game at the plate, going three-for-three, while getting one RBI and scoring a run as well. Hunter Gerow had a single and scored a run.
In game two, Carson Gooch took the loss, but managed to strikeout nine batters.
On Tuesday, May 24 the Owls hosted Beaverton for a pair of non-league games. They came up short in both though, 2-0 in the opener and 10-1 in game two.
Miller pitched well in the opener, but was saddled with the loss. He struck out nine batters.
At the plate, Miller had a double and Cam Fabyan also had a double.
In game two, Mason Osborn took the loss. Gooch and Logan Williams saw time on the mound in relief.
Fabyan had a double and Myles singled to lead the offense.
Oscoda (13-11 overall) hosted Tawas Area on Tuesday and heads to a Division 3 district on Saturday at Standish-Sterling. The Owls open against Meridian, with Standish, Pinocnning and Tawas Area also in the district. The district winner advances to regional semi-finals on Wednesday, at Standish-Sterling.