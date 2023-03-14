TAWAS CITY – Whittemore-Prescott trailed by five points at halftime of its Division 3 boys basketball district opener at Tawas Area on Monday, March 6. Facing Oscoda, a team the Cardinals had lost to twice during the regular season, W-P head coach Ryan Lomason had a simple wish for his team at halftime.
“We talked about coming out in the second half and putting the pressure on them, playing our style of defense and hopefully get a couple quick buckets to get momentum in our favor,” he said.
The Cardinals did just that. They caused three quick turnovers, converting each one into an easy basket, giving them a 25-22 lead and eventually control of the game, on their way to a 54-46 victory.
“That was huge,” Lomason said of the win. “That was awesome for them, they played a tremendous game and they gave it everything they had for all four quarters. They jumped out on us quick and I was nervous for a second, but I had faith we would calm down and get the nervous out of us and play good.”
Play good they certainly did. After the Owls jumped out to quick leads of 8-0 and 11-1, W-P caused havoc with its defense, causing 31 turnovers on the night, much to the displeasure of Oscoda head coach Mike Poland.
“It was awful, but if we don’t run our press break right and guys aren’t in the right spots, that is going to happen,” he said. “It is a tough way to go out, I don’t think we executed our game plan, I don’t think we played hard and I don’t think we played disciplined basketball and I think that was the difference in the game.”
The Owls did start the game off well. They got back-to-back threes by Michael Myles and Myles also knocked down a hoop in the paint for an 8-0 lead, and he also sank a three that made it 11-1 about three minutes in.
The Cardinals began their rally with Will LaFranca knocking down a field-goal and two threes trimming it to 11-9. A bucket by Dylan Cockrell made it 11-all, but Oscoda, thanks to late buckets in the frame by Connor McNichol and Thad Spragg were able to remain ahead after one, 15-13.
“We went ahead 8-0 and then we just quit playing defense,” Poland said. “We went through everything we needed to in the game and we just didn’t execute.”
W-P struggled offensively in the second, allowing a pair of free throws by Nick Snyder extended the Owl lead to 22-15 late in the frame. Brady Oliver did convert on a drive through the lane just before the half ended though, making it 22-17 at the break.
W-P’s quick spurt to take the lead in the third began with back-to-back buckets by Ashton Hunt. A steal and a lay-up by Logan Aiello gave W-P its first lead of the night at 23-22, and a hoop by Oliver made it 25-22.
LaFranca sent home a pair of threes midway through the frame for a 31-24 Cardinal lead, and they led 42-33 entering the fourth.
A Myles three pointer did bring Oscoda within 49-46 with just over a minute to play, but W-P was able to hit five-of-six free throws in the final stretch to finish off the win.
“It got more interesting than I wanted (at the end) but we definitely shut them down and played our defense like we should and we rebounded like we needed to,” Lomason said. “Just an amazing win, the boys played lights out and gave it 110-percent from start to finish and they did awesome. I’m so proud of them.”
The Cardinals were led by LaFranca, who hit four threes and finished with 15 points. Oliver had 12 points, Hunt finished with 10, Cockrell added eight, Logan Aiello netted five, Aiden Massicotte had three and Xander Colvin netted two.
For the Owls, Myles was able to connect on five threes and finish with a game-high 23 points. Spragg netted 10 points, McNichol put in eight points, Snyder had four and Gage Woodward put in one.
Oscoda finishes the year 8-13 overall.
W-P saw its season come to an end on Wednesday, falling to tournament host and eventual district champion Tawas Area, 80-60.
The Braves led after each quarter, 17-7, 35-23 and 56-39.
The Cardinals were led by LaFranca who was able to knock down six three pointers on the night and finish with 20 points. Oliver finished with 11 points, Hunt netted eight, Dylan Cockrell had five, Dylan Broughton and Logan Aiello had four apiece, Mark Howie and Landon Aiello added three each and Aidan Massicotte and Dylan Donaghy were able to add one point apiece.
W-P finishes the year 9-14 overall; an eight win improvement from last season.
“It was a great year with some amazing kids and hard working kids,” Lomason said. “Looking forward to next year and continuing building the program.”