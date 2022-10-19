MIO — Mio quarterback Austin Fox set two state passing records on Friday; one for passing yards in a game (621) and passing touchdowns (nine) in a single game. Visiting Whittemore-Prescott had an answer for every pass though as it used its just as effective ground game on the legs of Dillan Parent and Sam Vyner, to pick up a wild 68-62 North Star League Big Dipper victory.
“Very wild to say the least,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “If you are a fan of offensive football, you would have loved this game. It wasn’t your Thursday night NFL game snoozefest. There were fireworks from the beginning to end.”
W-P’s first play from scrimmage resulted in a 65-yard touchdown run by Sam Vyner. Mio and Austin Fox answered right back, getting a quick touchdown drive capped off with his first touchdown pass of the night.
W-P had a one-yard touchdown run by Vyner and a 22-yard score by Parent to make it 22-6 early in the second quarter. Parent added a 43-yard score and Vyner had a 59-yard scoring run to make it a 38-28 W-P lead at the half.
The sides traded scores in the second half as well. Vyner and Parent had touchdown runs of six and 26 yards in the third quarter. Parent had a 16-yard score to start the fourth with a 60-40 W-P lead, but Mio pulled within 60-54 with 5:06 to play.
Vyner added a three yard touchdown run to make it 68-54 with 3:09 to play, though Fox tossed a quick 49-yard touchdown pass to make it 68-62.
The Cardinals recovered the ensuing onside kick though, and Vyner was able to break a tackle on a fourth down play to pick up a first down, allowing W-P to run out the clock for the win.
“If you like running teams we did that and if you like passing, well Mio took care of that,” Murphy said. “That kid (Fox) is one heck of a quarterback and those two receivers there are fast and they can catch. But Bansen Belleville and Christian Tocco where able to come up with two huge interceptions and Sam Vyner forced a fumble. Those plays were big.”
Another key factor was that while the teams both scored nine touchdowns, W-P was able to convert seven-of-nine two-point conversions; the margin needed for the win.
“We knew going into the game two-point conversations were going to be huge,” Murphy said. “We felt like we were a better short yardage team and we could stop them defensively and convert ours on offense.”
And that late run by Vyner to pick up the first down? That was pretty huge as well.
“With 30 seconds left in the game they had us fourth and two on the 50-yard line we really wanted to convert because we obviously didn’t want to give their offense the ball again,” Murphy said. “Vyner ran the ball off tackle and was hit in the backfield. He shrugged the Mio defender off and got the first down to seal the win for us. Best run of the season for sure. Proud of all the kids they all played their hearts out. Total team effort and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Amazingly, the only pass the Cardinals attempted all night was on a two-point conversion attempt. They had Vyner carry the ball 35 times for 364 yards and five touchdowns and Parent carried it 29 times for 253 yards and four touchdowns.
Parent also had six tackles to lead the defense, while Dylan Broughton, Hunter Cicacol, Alex Morgan and Eli Murphy all had three apiece.
W-P (3-5 overall, 2-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosts Alcona (6-2, 2-1) on Friday in its regular season finale. The Tigers started the year well, but are coming off two straight losses, including last week to Rogers City, 42-26.