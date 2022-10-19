MIO — Mio quarterback Austin Fox set two state passing records on Friday; one for passing yards in a game (621) and passing touchdowns (nine) in a single game. Visiting Whittemore-Prescott had an answer for every pass though as it used its just as effective ground game on the legs of Dillan Parent and Sam Vyner, to pick up a wild 68-62 North Star League Big Dipper victory.

“Very wild to say the least,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “If you are a fan of offensive football, you would have loved this game. It wasn’t your Thursday night NFL game snoozefest. There were fireworks from the beginning to end.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos