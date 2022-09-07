GLEN LAKE — Playing in its Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division opener on Thursday, in Glen Lake, Oscoda found itself in a back-and-forth battle. The Lakers made just enough plays to get the job done over the Owls though, sending them home with a painful 34-28 setback.
“What a tough loss,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “These games are difficult, the kids are going to school half a day and driving four hours to a location. Not making excuses, it was just a long day and tough loss on the road.”
Oscoda opened the scoring with an 85-yard touchdown run by Damon Burrows, making it 6-0.
Glen Lake answered to pull ahead 7-6, though Oscoda struck back to lead 14-7 after one on another touchdown run.
The Lakers scored twice in the second quarter, with Oscoda getting a short touchdown run of its own, with Oscoda holding a slim 22-20 lead at the half.
In the third, Glen Lake scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to lead 26-22, though Oscoda once again answered to take a lead at 28-26, this time getting a 16-yard touchdown pass from Michael Myles to Blake Mallak.
Glen Lake scored what would be the game winning touchdown shortly after though, on a 16-yard touchdown run by Garrett Moss.
Oscoda had a chance with about four minutes left for a potential game-tying or go-ahead score, but fumbled the ball away at the five-yard line.
“We saw some really good football come out of our guys and at times we made some mistakes and it cost us,” Whitley said. “This maybe is a bit of a wake-up call that we have to play four quarters and that football is a roller coaster. I thought for the most part we fought through a lot of stuff. It wasn’t like we played horrible, but it wasn’t like we played great. We played good football and a couple mistakes cost us.”
Unofficial stats on the night saw Carson Gooch run for 190 yards and Burrows finished with 135 yards on the ground. Myles threw for about 75 yards and a touchdown.
Gooch also had an interception on defense, his second of the season.
Oscoda (1-1 overall, 0-1 NMFC Legacy) heads to Meridian (1-1) on Friday for a non-league game. The Mustangs are coming off a 14-0 win over Shepherd last week.