GLEN LAKE — Playing in its Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division opener on Thursday, in Glen Lake, Oscoda found itself in a back-and-forth battle. The Lakers made just enough plays to get the job done over the Owls though, sending them home with a painful 34-28 setback.

“What a tough loss,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “These games are difficult, the kids are going to school half a day and driving four hours to a location. Not making excuses, it was just a long day and tough loss on the road.”

