OSCODA — With the landscape of high school football constantly changing, so too does the Northern Michigan Football Conference. The sport specific league has been around since 2014 and will have 18 teams spread across three separate divisions beginning with the fall 2023 season. Locally, Oscoda and Tawas Area have been affiliated with the conference since the 2021 season.

“Last spring, we changed some of our bylaws and now league placement is through enrollment,” Aaron Biggar, Traverse City St. Francis athletic director and president of the NMFC said. “Before, we tried to be subjective, but there became too many variables to please everyone so this is a flat way to say if people want to join our league, these are the rules and you know that coming in.”

