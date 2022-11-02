OSCODA — With the landscape of high school football constantly changing, so too does the Northern Michigan Football Conference. The sport specific league has been around since 2014 and will have 18 teams spread across three separate divisions beginning with the fall 2023 season. Locally, Oscoda and Tawas Area have been affiliated with the conference since the 2021 season.
“Last spring, we changed some of our bylaws and now league placement is through enrollment,” Aaron Biggar, Traverse City St. Francis athletic director and president of the NMFC said. “Before, we tried to be subjective, but there became too many variables to please everyone so this is a flat way to say if people want to join our league, these are the rules and you know that coming in.”
With Sault Ste. Marie exiting the NMFC for a different league and St. Ignace opting to play 8-man football beginning next fall, changes were once again required. In the Legends Division, consisting of the biggest schools, will be Cheboygan (current enrollment of 602), Ogemaw Heights (556), Kingsley (486), Kalkaska (447), Grayling (439) and Traverse City. St. Francis (356).
The middle division, dubbed the Leaders, will have our local teams Tawas Area (373), Oscoda (311), along with Boyne City (432), Elk Rapids (392), Benzie Central (337) and Charlevoix (281).
In the Legacy Division, which will contain the smallest school’s enrollment wise, will be Mancelona (269), Harbor Springs (244), East Jordan (239), Johannesburg-Lewiston (209), Glen Lake (200) and Frankfort (155).
Sault Ste. Marie had been in the Legends Division, while St. Ignace was a part of the Legacy Division.
The most notable change locally is Oscoda being moved up from the Legacy Division to the Leaders Division.
“My initial reaction is we had wanted to keep the alignment for divisions like we had it,” Oscoda athletic director Cheri Meier said. “We felt we matched up pretty well with the teams we had been playing for the last couple of years and had established relationships with the coaches and AD’s that were in the division.”
Despite Meier’s desire to see her football program remain in the Legacy Division, the pros still outweigh the cons for Oscoda to be in the league.
“I do feel that anytime you can be part of a conference and have guaranteed games it is a positive,” she said. “It is very tough to schedule games when you are not in a conference and even harder to find a full schedule for football. I have only been part of the NMFC for two years and I enjoy the people that are part of the league and the ability to schedule a full nine games of 11-man football in Northern Michigan.”
Other changes in the league include Kalkaska moving up from the Leaders to the Legends, Benzie Central moving from the Legends to the Leaders and Mancelona going from the Leaders to the Legacy.
“With 18 schools you are never going to make everyone happy,” Biggar said. “Our goal is to have as many competitive games as we can for everybody and not going to get anybody in a situation where they are going to get beat up on, but for the most part, I think everyone is happy.”