TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area wrestling team saw their new season debut on Thursday. The Braves were hosting a solid Roscommon team, and lost the dual 48-29.
“I made a coaching decision to bump up all my wrestlers one weight class from 165 on up to make sure our team was pushed and had competitive matches,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “It might’ve cost us the win, but all of my wrestlers had very tough matches from bigger, stronger opponents. The mat time they got was invaluable.”
Trace Reay (132) Andy Oliver (144), Everett Hanson (157 and Luke Martin (190) all had pins and Michael Tiffany also had a victory.
“I was very impressed with our conditioning and at how well all my first year wrestlers performed,” Herrick said. “I saw a lot of first time jitters, but we will easily work them out throughout the rest of the season. I’m proud of how my kids wrestled.”
Tawas (0-1 overall) is at Whittemore-Prescott today (Wednesday), heads to Grayling on Saturday and hosts Oscoda on Monday.