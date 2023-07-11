TAWAS CITY – With as immersed as Paul Vainer is in the game of golf, he was quick to notice an area of need. That need is developmental programs for young golfers hoping to get into the sport. Already a coach and golf related business owner in the area, Vainer has also recently started the Boys and Girls Tawas Junior Golf League, held every Monday at Singing Bridge Golf Course.
“Downstate there are tons of options for beginner and youth golfers to practice and get better,” Vainer said. “There are very few options like that around here. There are a couple camps, but those are not sustained throughout the summer. Golf, and youth golf in particular, is a huge part of my life being the girls’ and boys’ varsity golf coach in Tawas and running Bogey’s (Indoor Golf Center). I knew there would be a healthy appetite for this.”
The league began the first Monday that area students did not have school and will last until the final Monday of summer break. It begins with a 5:30 p.m. shotgun start, but Vainer also shows up at least an hour early to help any players looking for extra instruction. The cost for youth golfers to participate is just $6 a week.
“It is an informal drop-in league open to children and young adults of all ages and skill levels, especially beginners,” Vainer said. “I have the league set up so players of all abilities can have fun and compete. Parents are welcome to watch or play. Most of our junior golfers have parents or grandparents that come and watch or play too.”
Vainer added that there has been between 15-to-30 people each week.
“The nature of a drop-in league does mean the numbers fluctuate, but it also gives families the option to make it when they can, and not have to worry about going on vacation or spending time with visitors when they are in town over the summer,” he said. “We obviously have a lot of boys and girls from Tawas, but we have also had quite a few kids from Oscoda and AuGres as well.”
There are multiple benefits for getting into the game at this age. Not just for varsity programs, but for their time after high school.
“The next generation of golfers in the area deserve to have the opportunity and structure to play this great game,” Vainer said. “It should also be a big benefit to our high school golf programs as well both short term and in the long run. Getting kids playing younger and more often will give those kids a leg up coming into high school.
“It gives current high school golfers the opportunity to keep their games sharp over the summer without breaking the bank. Again, there are no other youth leagues for them and adult leagues may not always be a great for high schoolers.”
“It’s paramount for competitive high school golf,” he added. “There are freshman all over the state that can routinely break 80. Regardless of your natural talent, it takes years of practice to put up scores like that. And if you don’t start until you’re in high school, you are at a significant disadvantage.”
The league isn’t just for those planning on golfing on the high school team either. Learning a lifelong sport like golf is something they can enjoy for years to come.
“I would also argue it’s important for kids even if they don’t want to play high school golf,” Vainer said. “It is always easier to learn something as difficult as golf when you are younger. Adults can really struggle to improve when they wait until adulthood to start. I see it at Bogeys all the time. I see people from their mid-20’s to recent retirees looking for something fun to do with their friends so they try to pick up golf. I also see adults that want to improve because they have to play in business settings.”
All of this couldn’t be done without a hosting course. Singing Bridge has gone above and beyond for the program, according to Vainer.
“I would like to thank Singing Bridge Golf Course for hosting us,” Vainer said. “They only charge the kids $6 a week. That is less than half the cost of any other league I have ever seen. They have always bent over backwards to help the boys and girls golf programs with fundraising and the use of their facilities.
“It is the perfect course for beginners to play. It is where my dad taught me to golf when I was a kid. They have a putting green, affordable driving range, a short and fairly easy layout on the front nine and you can challenge yourself on the back nine if you’d like. They have affordable rates and keep the course in great shape. Without their help, we would not have the junior golf league that we have now.”